Heavy Rain Causes Major Flooding in Margate, Shelley Beach

Heavy rainfall has caused severe flooding in Margate on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast, affecting the town’s Central Business District (CBD).

In videos, shop owners can be seen mopping up shop floors and passages. Image: Abramjee/X

Shelley Beach Centre also experienced flooding

Footage from the area shows large volumes of water flowing through streets and alleyways, while several roads were blocked by uprooted trees.

Nearby, the popular Shelley Beach centre also experienced flooding, with videos showing shop owners trying to mop water from shop floors and passageways. Homes in Palm Beach and Port Shepstone have reportedly been inundated. Marius Myburgh of KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service confirmed that no injuries have been reported so far.

Heavy rain and flooding have also been reported in other parts of the province, including Port Edward on the south coast, Empangeni on the North Coast, and Pietermaritzburg in the Midlands.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their thoughts regarding the flooding.

Vivy Mamiya Makayaya Mvalo said:

"Stay at home unless you really have to be on the road."

Rose Mhlongo said:

"It's bad, even the power is gone."

Kagiso Leon Thipe

"Believe in JesusChrist and receive him as your Lord and Saviour and be saved."

Mmela Emmanuel

"The ghosts of KZN have started again."

Pheello Mphanya said:

"I blame Afriforum and Trump."

There are also reports of heavy rain and flood damage in Port Edward on the south coast. Image: Abramjee/X

Similar stories reported by Briefly News

In a separate report, Briefly News stated that severe storms swept through parts of Tshwane over the weekend, triggering flooding that disrupted transport routes and affected residential areas across the city. Emergency services confirmed they were inundated with weather-related calls as rising water levels flooded roads and homes in multiple locations. Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba said incidents were reported in areas including Centurion, Temba, Hammanskraal and Olievenhoutbosch.

A desperate recovery operation is underway in New Hanover, KwaZulu-Natal, following heavy rains in the area, which left three people missing. The three individuals were swept away by severe flooding in the uMshwathi Local Municipality on Sunday, 23 November 2025. Officials confirmed that the three missing people were a 20-year-old female, a 40-year-old female and a 30-year-old male. Two of the individuals are foreign nationals.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for 11 March 2025. Provinces like Gauteng, the North West, the Free State, and Mpumalanga will experience heavy rainfall, which could lead to flooding. SAWS posted on its South African Weather Service Facebook page and updated the nation about the weather patterns for the day. Half of the country is expected to experience between 30% and 60% chances of rainfall. Provinces like Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga will experience scattered thundershowers and rainfall.

5 bodies recovered in KZN flooding

In a related article, Briefly News reported that KwaZulu-Natal's disaster management recovered five bodies that had been washed away during the recent heavy flooding in the province.

The victims were swept away in Lamontville. Three of the victims were children, while two of them were elderly members of society. The Thekwini Municipality said it would assist with their burials.

