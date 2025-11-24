Persistent heavy rains resulted in severe flooding in the New Hanover area of KwaZulu-Natal

Rescue operations are underway to recover a body located in a river following the heavy rains

The South African Weather Service warned that the province could experience further flooding

Severe flooding in New Hanover, KwaZulu-Natal, left three people missing, with operations underway to recover the body of one woman. Image: @ZANewsFlash

KWAZULU-NATAL – A desperate recovery operation is underway in New Hanover, KwaZulu-Natal, following heavy rains in the area, which left three people missing.

The three individuals were swept away by severe flooding in the uMshwathi Local Municipality on Sunday, 23 November 2025. Officials confirmed that the three missing people were a 20-year-old female, a 40-year-old female and a 30-year-old male. Two of the individuals are foreign nationals.

On Monday, 24 November 2025, rescue officials located the body of one of the missing females in a river in Shiyasi, New Hanover. Rescue efforts are currently underway, but have been hampered by continuous downpours, with the South African Weather Service (SAWS) warning that severe weather conditions would persist in the province.

After an extensive operation, the woman's body was eventually pulled from the river. Officials on the scene explained that a Tractor-Loader-Backhoe (TLB) had to be brought in to remove debris in the river.

The woman's body was trapped between logs and other debris in the water, making it difficult for rescue workers to retrieve it. Drone technology was also used in the recovery efforts.

Drone technology was used to locate the missing woman's body in the river. Image: Senzelwa Mzila

Disaster Management teams deployed to the affected area

The Member of the Executive Committee for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, has since deployed disaster management teams to the area.

A statement from COGTA noted that, in addition to the flooding in New Hanover, there were also multiple reports of damage sustained across the uMgungundlovu District.

“Preliminary information suggests that several residential properties have sustained flood damage, and road infrastructure, including bridges, has been affected,” the statement read.

The extent of the damage has not yet been determined.

SAWS warns of further flooding in KZN

The weather service has also issued Level 5 and Level 4 alerts for severe thunderstorms in parts of KZN. The weather service warned that these heavy downpours and strong winds could lead to further flooding.

Residents are advised to exercise caution and avoid crossing swollen rivers or low-lying bridges.

