Driver Rams Into Anti-Gender-Based Violence Protest in Cape Town

A motorist drove into a group of protesters in Cape Town in the Western Cape in an incident which left two people injured

The incident happened during the GBV-Femicide shutdown in Observatory on 21 November 2025 as part of nationwide GBV protests

The protest was part of a nationwide protest against GBV in the build-up to the G20 Summit, which happened on 22 and 23 November 2025

A driver drove into protesters in Cape Town. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN — A motorist drove into a group of protesters at an anti-Gender-Based Violence (GBV) protest in Cape Town on 21 November 2025 in the Western Cape.

According to eNCA, one of the victims had joined the Women4Change protest. Marchers had gathered in Observatory. The victim said that the protesters had their hands and walked into the street. A video of the incident was then shown.

In the video, a motorist driving a white car approaches from behind the protesters. He then gesticulates for them to move, and when they don't, he drives forward. One of the protesters falls onto the front of the car before falling onto the floor. The victim's wrist was injured, and he was treated. An elderly woman also escaped with minor bruises.

3 Briefly News stories about G20 Summit protests

Women4Change called for a march against GBV on 21 November 2025. The organisation's protest took place in the build-up to the G20 Summit, which took place on 22 and 23 November. The organisation also called for South Africans to show solidarity by turning their profile pictures purple, requesting women to refrain from going to work or spending during the day.

The protest at the Union Buildings drew traction as protesters lay on the ground for 15 minutes in silence. The formation was designed to draw attention to those who died because of gender-based violence.

Operation Dudula, Ethiopians, and civil servants protested during the G20 Summit at Nasrec in Johannesburg. Tensions escalated outside the Nasrec Expo Centre when the police clashed with members of Operation Dudula. The police deployed tear gas and redirected protesters to the area designated for protests.

Operation Dudula protested at the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. Image: Ihsaan Haffejee/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Operation Dudula vows to continue protests after G20

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Operation Dudula said it will continue to protest against illegal immigration after it protested at the G20 Summit in Johannesburg on 22 and 23 November 2025. Operation Dudula's protest happened in the wake of other protests that took place at the G20 Summit.

Tensions between Operation Dudula protesters and members of the South African Police Service developed. The protesters had moved out of their protest's designated area. The Police deployed tear gas to disperse the protesters and redirect them to the designated protest area. Members of Operation Dudula were arrested and taken into custody following the clashes with the police.

