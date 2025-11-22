Tensions escalated outside the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, where the G20 summit is taking place

The unrest follows protests by several organisations opposing the G20 Leaders’ Summit on Saturday, 22 November 2025

Police deployed tear gas and pepper spray to disperse dozens of Operation Dudula members demonstrating outside the Nasrec Expo Centre

Tensions have risen outside Johannesburg’s Nasrec Expo Centre as several organisations stage protests against the G20 Leaders’ Summit on Saturday, 22 November 2025.

Organisations protest outside G20 summit

Police deployed tear gas and pepper spray against protesters outside the Nasrec Expo Centre, where members of Operation Dudula demonstrated. The group argued that the government should prioritise domestic challenges, including unemployment, immigration, and corruption, rather than hosting international events. Police had designated a specific area for the protest, but when Operation Dudula members tried to leave that zone, officers blocked their path, citing a breach of the agreed terms.

It is also reported that a group of Ethiopians in South Africa is protesting outside the G20 venue at the Nasrec Centre, demanding an end to what they describe as the “Amhara” genocide in Ethiopia. The demonstration has raised security concerns for world leaders attending the summit, prompting a rapid response from police. Members of the Civil Servants Pension Redress Movement also staged a protest near the Nasrec Expo Centre during the G20 Summit, highlighting their concerns about alleged discrimination against civil servants.

Protesters pepper sprayed

According to Eyewitness News, Operation Dudula leader Zandile Dabula explained that the protest was driven by frustrations over domestic issues. She argued that hosting international events means little if local needs remain unmet, noting that while it is a privilege for South Africa to be the first African country to host the G20, the benefit is hollow if citizens are suffering. Shortly after speaking to the media, Dabula was pepper-sprayed and escorted to her car to recover.

Police stated that no criminal activity would be tolerated, highlighting that all law enforcement agencies are fully prepared and coordinating to ensure a secure, smooth, and incident-free summit. Members of Public Order Policing (POP) are actively managing the situation at Speakers' Corner, maintaining order and safeguarding both participants and the public.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the protests.

@hulipascal said:

"I'm an Operation Dudula supporter, but they deserve it."

@DoshkaEC said:

"I was under the impression that we agreed to pause everything until the G20 ends."

@hey_cat25493 said:

" Operation Dudula were provided a space to conduct peaceful protest. The issue is that some of their members breached the allocated area. A serious security problem endangering delegates."

@ChandoyiCharles said:

"I'm confident that this pepper spray experience will broaden her understanding and deepen her insights."

@Mosadihube said:

"Operation Dudula n MK Party leaders in Gauteng cannot differentiate between domestic n international issues. The groups require simple lessons on national and international affairs. There are several platforms where national issues can be addressed."

