Dereleen James has offered a suggestion ahead of the upcoming Group of 20 World Leaders’ Summit

The ActionSA member raised awareness for the current situation playing out on the Cape Flats in the Western Cape

Social media users questioned the government's priorities when it came to services ahead of the G20 Summit

WESTERN CAPE – It’s all systems go for the Group of 20 World Leaders’ Summit at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, but the preparations for the event continue to draw criticism.

The G20 event will take place from 22 to 23 November 2025, with the South African government pulling out all the stops ahead of the arrival of numerous international guests.

With many citizens criticising the government for prioritising some areas just for the event, ActionSA’s Dereleen James also focused on this in a social media post.

James’ tweet draws attention to the Cape Flats

In a short but powerful post on X (formerly Twitter), James suggested that the G20 guests visit the Cape Flats because she wanted to see what would happen. The area has been plagued by constant gang violence over the year, and despite calls for a State of Disaster to be made, the government has yet to take serious action.

James’ tweet came in response to a statement by the Deputy National Commissioner for Policing, Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili, who confirmed that the South African Police Service (SAPS) was fully prepared for the summit and would deal with anyone who challenged the security measures.

SAPS beefs up security for G20

On Wednesday, 19 November 2025, SAPS and the South African National Defence Force held a parade in a show of force ahead of the summit.

A total of 3,500 extra police officers have been put on standby, as well as the army, as part of the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS).

General Mosikili explained that authorities were expecting protests ahead of the summit, hence extra resources were brought in.

Demonstrations are expected, as many have already voiced unhappiness that there is more focus on pleasing international guests than on dealing with the country’s current problems. The government has also condemned the instances of vandalism, which have already taken place.

Citizens have expressed frustration that cleanup efforts and infrastructure repairs were conducted only in preparation for the summit.

South Africans agree with James

Social media users rallied behind James’ post, noting that emphasis was only being placed on Johannesburg ahead of the summit.

@Lethabo436411 noted:

There is high police visibility around Sandton, Ekurhuleni, Midrand, Waterkloof and Centurion. I never thought we had such police forces in South Africa.”

@MadooraMopedi said:

“They’re protecting G20 more than the taxpayers.”

@AppollisPe69411 stated:

“I wish they had this collaborative effort in gang areas. Five days of this and the problem will be done and dusted.”

@SelloMashw82129 said:

“It shows that law enforcement doesn't care about the lives of South Africans but of the two-day visitors. The African National Congress doesn't care about us, but only money.”

@PostiveImpact89 suggested:

“They would be well protected even if they go there.”

@ThandoNoku56376 said:

“Lol, that is not going to happen.”

Presidency dismisses calls for State of Disaster

