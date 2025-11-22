NIU Officers Shoot Hijacker Targeting Official G20 Vehicle in Johannesburg
- An alleged hijacker in Johannesburg who targeted the official G20 vehicle was shot on Friday, 21 November 2025
- It is alleged that the man was wielding a toy gun when he tried to force the officers out of the vehicle
- The man was shot by members of the police's elite National Intervention Unit (NIU)
On Friday, 21 November 2025, members of the police’s elite National Intervention Unit (NIU) shot a hijacker in Johannesburg, after he targeted the official G20 vehicle they were travelling in.
Hijacker targeted the official G20 vehicle
The suspect, acting alone, reportedly tried to force the officers out of the car while brandishing what appeared to be a toy gun. The NIU officers fired at the man, but his current condition has not been confirmed.
According to IOL, police have yet to officially confirm the incident, but a reliable source reported heightened security around delegates attending the G20 Leaders’ Summit at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, which hosts presidents and senior government officials for the two-day event.
Security has been increased both inside and around the venue to maintain a controlled environment for high-level discussions involving leaders from 42 countries, including China’s Premier Li Qiang, Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chính, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
Nasrec Expo Centre is strictly limited
Access to the Nasrec Expo Centre has been heavily restricted, with almost all entrances blocked. Law enforcement officers patrolled the perimeter, highlighting the strict security measures in place. More than 3,500 police officers were deployed for the summit, supported by military personnel on high alert.
NATJOINTS (the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure) stated this week that intelligence agencies are providing daily threat assessments. Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili, SAPS deputy national commissioner for policing, said the information received from intelligence communities is verified and ready to be acted upon. He added that these daily assessments will continue until operations are concluded.
Mosikili noted that Operation Shanela, a nationwide crime-prevention initiative, is ongoing to identify patterns and potential threats. The operation focuses on serious and violent crimes using stop-and-searches, roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints, and high-visibility patrols across all nine provinces.
