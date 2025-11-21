The United States of America has responded to President Cyril Ramaphosa's Group of 20 comments

The South African President indicated that he received notice from the US about participating in the event

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed Ramaphosa's statement and how the US viewed it

The United States of America has hit back at President Cyril Ramaphosa over his G20 comments. Image: Waldo Swiegers/ Alex Wong

WASHINGTON, DC – The United States of America is not happy with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s comments about the country and Donald Trump.

Ramaphosa was speaking ahead of the G20 World Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg on 19 November 2025, when he indicated that the South African government received notice from the United States with regards to participating in the G20.

Ramaphosa also maintained that South Africa would not be bullied, insisting that the international event would go on with or without the USA.

Karoline Leavitt accuses Ramaphosa of running his mouth

Addressing the media about the situation, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt didn’t take too kindly to Ramaphosa’s comments.

"The United States is not participating in official talks at the G20 in South Africa. I saw the South African President running his mouth a little bit against the United States, and the President of the United States and that language is not appreciated by the president or his team," she said.

