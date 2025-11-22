Steenhuisen Voices Support for Ramaphosa After US Sends Chargé d’Affaires to G20

Agriculture Minister and Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has backed President Cyril Ramaphosa

This comes after the United States decided to send a chargé d’affaires to formally receive the G20 presidency from South Africa

South Africa views the handover of the G20 presidency as a significant ceremonial occasion

Agriculture Minister and DA leader John Steenhuisen has voiced support for President Cyril Ramaphosa amid the diplomatic spat with the United States over its choice to send a chargé d’affaires to receive the G20 presidency, calling the decision “poor form.”

Steenhuisen backs Ramaphosa

On Friday, 21 November, ahead of the G20 Leaders Summit, Steenhuisen called Washington's decision disappointing, noting South Africa's key role as incoming host. He described the move as “poor form,” adding that, regardless of opinions on the G20 or South Africa, the institution itself is important.

Steenhuisen said the G20 as an institution demands respect, noting that South Africa has shown this as the host country. He expressed sympathy for President Ramaphosa's stance and described the US move as “not great form.”

Lowest-ranking head of mission

In diplomacy, a chargé d’affaires is the lowest-ranking head of mission, usually appointed when no ambassador is in place. Unlike an ambassador or minister, they do not present credentials to the host head of state and are seen as a temporary or junior-level representative. South Africa views the G20 presidency handover as a high-level ceremonial event, raising concerns that the US was downplaying its participation by sending a chargé d’affaires to head its delegation.

The United States is set to assume the G20 presidency from South Africa, but President Ramaphosa reportedly declined to proceed with the handover upon learning that Washington intends to send a junior diplomat rather than a senior official or the president. Steenhuisen made his remarks as Pretoria and Washington continue to clash diplomatically over the rank of officials attending the ceremonial G20 handover on Sunday, 23 November 2025. South Africa currently holds the G20 presidency, which rotates among member states of the world's largest economies.

United States of America and G20

The United States of America's protest against attending the G20 Summit is the result of the tensions between the two countries. Trump has accused the South African government of white genocide and seizing white South Africans' farms. The United States' Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced in February 2025 that he would not attend the G20 Summit.

Donald Trump recently reiterated the United States of America's position when he said that no official would be attending the G20 on behalf of the American government. He said that Afrikaners were being killed and their farms were taken. Trump also said that he was eager to host the G20 Summit in the United States. Trump had initially said in September that Vice President JD Vance would attend, but he changed his mind.

