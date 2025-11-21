The Presidency has responded to the United States of America's announcement about the G20 World Leaders' Summit

The USA confirmed that the Chargé d'Affaires in Pretoria, Marc Dillard, would be present just for the handover of the presidency

South Africans praised President Cyril Ramaphosa for not backing down despite the absence of the US from the global event

Cyril Ramaphosa rejected the plan to hand over the G20 Presidency to a US embassy official, earning praise online. Image: GovernmentZA (Flickr)/ Ivan Pantic

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG – The diplomatic tensions between the United States of America and South Africa continue ahead of the upcoming Group of 20 World Leaders’ Summit.

The summit will take place at the NASREC Expo Centre in Johannesburg from 22-23 November 2025, without the presence of a delegation from the United States of America.

The absence of the US has raised questions about what would happen with the handover of the presidency, as the country is set to take over from South Africa following the conclusion of the summit.

The US has since indicated that the Chargé d'Affaires in Pretoria, Marc Dillard, would be present just for the handover, but the South African government has a problem with this.

The USA will not participate in the G20 in South Africa. Image: @SAgovnews

Source: Twitter

Presidency responds to the USA’s plans for handover

On Thursday, 20 November 2025, the White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, confirmed that no officials would be participating and that Dillard would only be there for the handover. Her confirmation came after reports that the US was ending its boycott of the event.

The president’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, then took to X (formerly Twitter) to confirm that Ramaphosa would not hand over to a Charge d'Affaires.

In diplomatic terms, Dillard is considered to be a junior embassy official. Ramaphosa has previously stated that the G20 would go ahead without the USA,

“Without the United States, the whole process of the G20 is moving forward. We will not be bullied. We will not agree to be bullied,” he said.

Ramaphosa also said that the process to adopt a joint declaration under South Africa’s G20 Presidency, despite the USA’s objection to this.

South Africans rally behind the Presidency

Following confirmation that Ramaphosa would not be handing over the presidency to a non-elected official, South Africans rallied behind him, with many suggesting what should happen.

@NoedineM said:

“Great. Send it via courier.”

@MatJGeorge agreed:

“Thank you. FedEx it to the White House because we won’t be bullied. Continue holding the line.”

@AwaitedOne1 added:

“In fact, send it to them with Takealot’s courier. Takealot can drop it there by the US Embassy's doorstep. SA will write off the courier fees as a charity donation to the USA.”

@PhilaniMhlongo_ exclaimed:

“We stand with Lord Cupcake in these difficult times.”

@motsohi_thabang said:

“Please tell the President that I'm very proud of him. And please don't give air to the disparaging statement by the White House press secretary. We must stay high. The respect that President Ramaphosa has from the rest of the world leaders must not be muddied.”

@MolawaPabatso stated:

“Good. We are going to host a very successful summit at that, and we will not be bullied.”

@Amsterdamesmee suggested:

“They must come and collect it at DIRCO headquarters.”

@Lebza24 humorously said:

“Imagine sending a ward councillor to hand over to Donald Trump.”

