South Africa Stands Firm on Attending G20 Meetings in United States

South Africa has clarified that it intends to participate fully in all upcoming G20 meetings hosted by the United States

This comes after the diplomatic tensions surrounding the recent summit in Johannesburg between the two States

The bloc begins its next cycle of meetings next week in the United States

Zane Dangor, South Africa’s G20 Sherpa, announced that South Africa intends to participate in the upcoming G20 meetings in the United States, as the next cycle of the bloc begins next week.

What did Dangor say?

According to Eyewitness News, Dangor confirmed that South Africa will remain engaged in discussions with other member states, despite worries that the US might exclude the country from talks. He emphasised that, as a G20 member, South Africa will attend the meetings next week and sees no reason for that to change.

South Africa is now set to transfer the G20 presidency to the US at a scaled-down ceremony in Pretoria next week, ahead of the United States hosting its first G20 meeting later this month. Washington skipped the G20 Leaders’ Summit at Nasrec in Johannesburg, heightening tensions between the two countries.

The US absence disrupted the usual ceremonial handover of the presidency following the Leaders’ Declaration. The diplomatic strain between South Africa and the US has sparked speculation that Washington might engage in political posturing when it assumes the G20 presidency.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the tension between the two States.

Mbedzi Mbavhalelo said:

"The Third World must start a new history of Man. We must shake off the colonial past and create a new path. The struggle for national liberation is one thing; building a truly socialist society is another. Let us not be tied to European models. We must invent, we must innovate, and we must create our own path."

Massimo Costa said:

"Can't even invent a stick. The trees did."

Diako Motaung said:

The EU must replace the US."

Massimo Costa said:

"Waste of time and an inconvenience to the motorists."

Mbedzi Mbavhalelo said:

"For Europe, for ourselves and for humanity, comrades, we must turn over a new leaf, we must work out new concepts, and try to set afoot a new man."

