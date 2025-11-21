The United States of America has made a sizeable donation to the Global Fund, on the sidelines of the G20

The Global Fund helps in the fight to eradicate HIV, tuberculosis and malaria and has saved over 70 million lives

South Africans weighed in on the USA's decision to support the fund but not the G20 World Leaders' Summit

USA Pledges R80bn to Global Fund on Sidelines of G20 in Johannesburg, Sparks Mixed Reactions Online



GAUTENG – The United States of America may not be participating in the upcoming G20 World Leaders’ Summit, but the country is still committed to contributing towards global initiatives.

On Friday, 21 November 2025, the US announced it was pledging $4.6bn (R80.25bn) to the Global Fund. The fund helps in the fight to eradicate HIV, tuberculosis and malaria and has saved an estimated 70 million people from dying since it was founded in 2002.

The US pledged remotely via a video announcement, which was played at the Global Fund replenishment drive in Johannesburg.

US remains committed to the Global Fund

Speaking about the pledge, Jeremy P Lewin, the Under-Secretary of State for Foreign Assistance, Humanitarian Affairs and Religious Freedom, said the country remained committed to supporting the fund.

“This generous pledge, while representing a modest decline on the account of needed reforms and efficiencies, reaffirms our nation’s continued commitment to the Global Fund’s important life-saving activities,” Lewin said.

The announcement of the pledge was unexpected, given that it took place on the sidelines of the G20 and given the continued tensions between the US and South Africa. The two countries are at odds with each other following claims by Donald Trump that South Africa was behaving extremely badly.

Trump also claimed that white Afrikaners were being killed and their lands taken. As a result, he stated that no official from the US would participate in the G20 at the NASREC Expo Centre in Johannesburg from 22-23 November 2025.

South Africans react to the pledge

Social media users weighed in on the pledge, sharing mixed reactions to the US’ contribution despite the country’s unwillingness to participate in the G20.

Joseph Simpiwe stated:

“He (Trump) must keep it, and the world must move on. Greater partnerships can be created. At this moment, the world does not need a leader with the temper of a teenager.”

Masonwabe Nqawe stated:

“Great pledges, and it’s even nicer to see small countries like Namibia and Zimbabwe pledging. These funds will greatly help our continent. I want to see more of the Middle East countries pledging. I know their pockets are deep.”

TP Gaoboihe noted:

“This is the game of chess. Let's wait and see.”

Mariah Lee-sash Nethononda added:

“If ‘I will steal the show was a person’.”

Zolisa Mateyise claimed:

“A few hours later, and he will say these are lies.”

