Global site navigation

South Africa Concludes G20 Summit, Looks Ahead to US Hosting Next Year
South Africa

South Africa Concludes G20 Summit, Looks Ahead to US Hosting Next Year

by  Justin Williams
3 min read
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially closed the high-stakes G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg
  • Ramaphosa expressed his gratitude to fellow leaders in the plenary hall for their active participation
  • Ramaphosa said the weekend’s summit sought to bring sharp focus to a number of challenges

CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner

President Cyril Ramaphosa wrapped up the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg on Sunday, 23 November, noting the absence of US President Donald Trump for the presidential handover. He assured fellow delegates that they would convene at next year’s summit in the United States.

The G20 recognised the growing debt burden that is faced by many developing economy countries
Ramaphosa thanked his peers in the plenary hall for their participation in the summit. Image: Presidencyza/X
Source: Twitter

Tension between US and SA

The summit concluded amid tensions between South Africa and the US, stemming from claims by the Trump administration regarding alleged white genocide and government-backed land confiscations in South Africa. Holding the ceremonial gavel, Ramaphosa thanked the delegates for their participation and reiterated his commitment to seeing them at the next G20 gathering in the US.

Read also

South Africa stands firm on attending G20 meetings in United States

President Ramaphosa closed the G20 summit by urging global cooperation and partnership. He emphasised that countries could overcome the world’s challenges by working together and remembering shared humanity, stressing the importance of leaving no one behind. He formally handed over the G20 gavel to the US, signalling the conclusion of the summit and the transition to next year’s host.

JOIN IN: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Briefly News Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.

Despite initially announcing it would boycott the summit, the US objected to the adoption of a declaration, later accusing South Africa of breaching protocols. In his closing remarks, Ramaphosa highlighted the summit’s focus on critical issues affecting African and emerging economies, including climate change, geopolitical tensions, and capital market reforms. He called for a just and lasting peace worldwide, progress in reducing poverty and inequality, and urgent action to combat climate change.

G20 presidency transfer at DIRCO

He noted the growing debt burdens in developing countries as a key challenge to achieving the UN's sustainable development goals. The G20 pledged support to low- and middle-income nations, aiming to reduce debt, boost public investment, and drive inclusive economic growth.

Because US President Donald Trump did not attend or send a senior official for the ceremonial handover, South Africa will now conduct the G20 presidency transfer at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation in Pretoria with the US chargé d'affaires in the coming days.

Read also

G20 tensions: US says South Africa ignored objections and stalled presidency handover

The conclusion of the G20 Summit comes amid an ongoing rift between South Africa and the US
Ramaphosa said he would see them at next year’s G20 summit to take place in the US. Image: Presidencyza/X
Source: UGC

What you need to know about the G20 summit

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Justin Williams avatar

Justin Williams (Editorial Assistant) Justin Williams joined Briefly News in 2024. He is currently the Opinion Editor and a Current Affairs Writer. He completed his Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in Film & Multimedia Production and English Literary Studies from the University of Cape Town in 2024. Justin is a former writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa: South African chapter. Contact Justin at justin.williams@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: