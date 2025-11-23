South Africa Concludes G20 Summit, Looks Ahead to US Hosting Next Year

President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially closed the high-stakes G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg

Ramaphosa expressed his gratitude to fellow leaders in the plenary hall for their active participation

Ramaphosa said the weekend’s summit sought to bring sharp focus to a number of challenges

President Cyril Ramaphosa wrapped up the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg on Sunday, 23 November, noting the absence of US President Donald Trump for the presidential handover. He assured fellow delegates that they would convene at next year’s summit in the United States.

Ramaphosa thanked his peers in the plenary hall for their participation in the summit.

Tension between US and SA

The summit concluded amid tensions between South Africa and the US, stemming from claims by the Trump administration regarding alleged white genocide and government-backed land confiscations in South Africa. Holding the ceremonial gavel, Ramaphosa thanked the delegates for their participation and reiterated his commitment to seeing them at the next G20 gathering in the US.

President Ramaphosa closed the G20 summit by urging global cooperation and partnership. He emphasised that countries could overcome the world’s challenges by working together and remembering shared humanity, stressing the importance of leaving no one behind. He formally handed over the G20 gavel to the US, signalling the conclusion of the summit and the transition to next year’s host.

Despite initially announcing it would boycott the summit, the US objected to the adoption of a declaration, later accusing South Africa of breaching protocols. In his closing remarks, Ramaphosa highlighted the summit’s focus on critical issues affecting African and emerging economies, including climate change, geopolitical tensions, and capital market reforms. He called for a just and lasting peace worldwide, progress in reducing poverty and inequality, and urgent action to combat climate change.

G20 presidency transfer at DIRCO

He noted the growing debt burdens in developing countries as a key challenge to achieving the UN's sustainable development goals. The G20 pledged support to low- and middle-income nations, aiming to reduce debt, boost public investment, and drive inclusive economic growth.

Because US President Donald Trump did not attend or send a senior official for the ceremonial handover, South Africa will now conduct the G20 presidency transfer at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation in Pretoria with the US chargé d'affaires in the coming days.

Ramaphosa said he would see them at next year's G20 summit to take place in the US.

What you need to know about the G20 summit

