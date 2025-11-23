South Africa Concludes G20 Summit, Looks Ahead to US Hosting Next Year
- President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially closed the high-stakes G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg
- Ramaphosa expressed his gratitude to fellow leaders in the plenary hall for their active participation
- Ramaphosa said the weekend’s summit sought to bring sharp focus to a number of challenges
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
President Cyril Ramaphosa wrapped up the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg on Sunday, 23 November, noting the absence of US President Donald Trump for the presidential handover. He assured fellow delegates that they would convene at next year’s summit in the United States.
Tension between US and SA
The summit concluded amid tensions between South Africa and the US, stemming from claims by the Trump administration regarding alleged white genocide and government-backed land confiscations in South Africa. Holding the ceremonial gavel, Ramaphosa thanked the delegates for their participation and reiterated his commitment to seeing them at the next G20 gathering in the US.
President Ramaphosa closed the G20 summit by urging global cooperation and partnership. He emphasised that countries could overcome the world’s challenges by working together and remembering shared humanity, stressing the importance of leaving no one behind. He formally handed over the G20 gavel to the US, signalling the conclusion of the summit and the transition to next year’s host.
JOIN IN: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Briefly News Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
Despite initially announcing it would boycott the summit, the US objected to the adoption of a declaration, later accusing South Africa of breaching protocols. In his closing remarks, Ramaphosa highlighted the summit’s focus on critical issues affecting African and emerging economies, including climate change, geopolitical tensions, and capital market reforms. He called for a just and lasting peace worldwide, progress in reducing poverty and inequality, and urgent action to combat climate change.
G20 presidency transfer at DIRCO
He noted the growing debt burdens in developing countries as a key challenge to achieving the UN's sustainable development goals. The G20 pledged support to low- and middle-income nations, aiming to reduce debt, boost public investment, and drive inclusive economic growth.
Because US President Donald Trump did not attend or send a senior official for the ceremonial handover, South Africa will now conduct the G20 presidency transfer at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation in Pretoria with the US chargé d'affaires in the coming days.
What you need to know about the G20 summit
- An alleged hijacker in Johannesburg who targeted the official G20 vehicle was shot on Friday, 21 November 2025.
- Agriculture Minister and Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has backed President Cyril Ramaphosa.
- The South African government has announced that the United States will be barred from attending the G20 Leaders’ Summit.
- Tensions escalated outside the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, where the G20 summit is taking place.
- The White House has responded to South Africa's refusal to hand over the presidency of the Group of 20.
- South Africa has clarified that it intends to participate fully in all upcoming G20 meetings hosted by the United States.
- Operation Dudula said it will not back down on its protests outside the Nasrec Expo Centre, where the G20 summit is taking place.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Justin Williams (Editorial Assistant) Justin Williams joined Briefly News in 2024. He is currently the Opinion Editor and a Current Affairs Writer. He completed his Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in Film & Multimedia Production and English Literary Studies from the University of Cape Town in 2024. Justin is a former writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa: South African chapter. Contact Justin at justin.williams@briefly.co.za