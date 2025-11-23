Operation Dudula Vows to Continue G20 Protests Despite Police Clash

Operation Dudula said it will not back down on its protests outside the Nasrec Expo Centre, where the G20 summit is taking place

Chaos erupted on Saturday, 22 November, after Operation Dudula members clashed with the police

Police deployed tear gas and pepper spray to disperse dozens of members demonstrating outside the Nasrec Expo Centre

Operation Dudula leader Zandile Dabula stated that the group plans to persist with its protest outside the G20 Summit, even after a tense encounter with police.

Operation Dudula vows to continue protests

The group held a demonstration on Saturday, 22 November, near the Nasrec Expo Centre, where the two-day G20 Summit is underway. The group argued that South Africa should focus on domestic challenges like illegal immigration and unemployment instead of hosting the international event.

Dabula stated that the protests would continue on Sunday, 23 November, targeting illegal immigration. She added that public frustration remains high because, in their view, the president has not addressed these issues. Police deployed tear gas and pepper spray against protesters, where members of Operation Dudula demonstrated.

Operation Dudula members arrested

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has registered multiple cases against the anti-immigrant activist group. Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, SAPS national spokesperson, confirmed that two members of Operation Dudula were taken into custody following the clash on Saturday, 22 November.

Mathe explained that SAPS had designated four speakers’ corners for interest groups to air their grievances. She said the Dudula protest escalated when members forcefully marched toward the venue, attempting to block Baragwanath and Nasrec roads, critical access routes for heads of state and other dignitaries attending the summit.

Mathe added that two men, aged 48 and 54, were arrested and charged with public violence and assaulting a police officer. During the scuffle, the protesters resisted returning to the designated speakers’ corner. They allegedly threw objects and pepper-sprayed officers. One police officer required hospital treatment for injuries sustained.

Court order against Operation Dudula

According to IOL, the protesters were also charged with violating a court order prohibiting them from intimidating or harassing foreign nationals. Mathe said that by attempting to blockade the access road, the group was effectively intimidating and harassing visiting heads of state and foreign dignitaries attending the summit.

Social media footage showed Operation Dudula leader Zandile Dabula sitting in a vehicle, wiping her eyes after exposure to the chemicals. Dabula criticised law enforcement, claiming they were overly harsh on South Africans while not taking strong action against criminals. She said some members of her group are being arrested for confronting illegal activities in the country. Dabula also alleged that certain police officers were corrupt and acting against the interests of ordinary citizens.

