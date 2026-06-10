Olympic gymnastics icon Simone Biles has alarmed fans after revealing she recently endured a serious medical emergency that left her recovering at home

The seven-time Olympic gold medallist shared glimpses of her ordeal on social media, sparking widespread concern and support from the sporting community

While details surrounding the incident remain undisclosed, Biles has indicated that she intends to speak publicly about the experience in the future

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29-year-old Olympic champion Simone Biles has opened up about a recent health scare that she described as a near-death experience.

Olympic Champion Simone Biles Reveals Health Scare, Says She ‘Almost Died’

Source: Getty Images

The American gymnast, a seven-time Olympic champion and the most decorated gymnast of all time, took to Instagram to share the personal ordeal with her millions of followers.

Her posts included images that appeared to show her in hospital, as well as a screenshot of a heart-rate monitor. However, Biles did not reveal details about her condition or what led to her hospitalisation. Instead, she told followers that she would "explain sooner or later." She also responded to a fan on X, confirming that the incident was related to a health issue.

Biles said she does not usually share personal matters publicly because she values her privacy, but felt compelled to speak out after what she described as a near-death health scare earlier this week.

As seen in the post below.

Simone Biles says health scare was most frightening

The Olympic champion described the incident as one of the most frightening experiences she has ever faced. Biles noted that the ordeal was made even more difficult because her husband, Jonathan Owens, was away in Indianapolis attending pre-season training with the Indianapolis Colts.

She revealed that she has spent the week resting in bed and said she plans to share more details about what happened at a later stage. Biles also expressed gratitude to family members, friends and loved ones who checked on her, visited her and sent flowers during her recovery.

Alongside her message, she posted photographs of floral arrangements and shared an image of her two dogs resting on a bed, indicating that she would be taking time to recover. A screenshot showing her heart-rate readings was also included in the post.

Watch the video below.

Simone Biles' Olympic and World Championship legacy

After making her Olympic debut at the 2016 Rio 2016 Summer Olympics at the age of 19, Biles went on to dominate the sport and compete at two more Olympic Games.

At the 2024 Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, she won gold medals in the team, all-around and vault events, as well as a silver medal in the floor exercise.

Olympic Champion Simone Biles Reveals Health Scare, Says She ‘Almost Died’

Source: Getty Images

Biles has amassed 41 Olympic and World Championship medals throughout her illustrious career, cementing her status as one of the greatest female athletes in sporting history.

Among other Olympic stars who have experienced health challenges is fellow American skier Lindsey Vonn. The Minnesota native, widely regarded as one of the most decorated female alpine skiers of all time, has also faced significant health and injury setbacks during her career.

Olympic medallist dies

Briefly News previously reported that an Olympic medallist and former X Games champion died.

Kestenholz made history at the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, claiming bronze in the inaugural snowboard giant slalom event.

Source: Briefly News