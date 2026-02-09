U.S. skiing legend Lindsey Vonn suffered a major crash at the Winter Olympics 2026, prompting immediate medical attention

The 41-year-old champion underwent surgery in Italy after fracturing her left leg during the women’s downhill event

Despite Vonn’s setback, Team USA celebrated gold medals in both downhill skiing and figure skating

A tragic moment struck the ongoing Winter Olympics 2026 on Sunday, 8 February, when U.S. champion Lindsey Vonn endured a frightening crash during the women’s downhill.

Lindsey Vonn crashes during the Women's Downhill on day two of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics at Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre on February 08, 2026, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. Image: IOC

Source: Getty Images

The 41-year-old, who was competing on a rebuilt right knee and a previously injured left knee, had to be airlifted by helicopter for the second time in just nine days.

The crash occurred seconds after Vonn left the start house. She lost control, clipped a gate with her right shoulder, and tumbled down the slope before landing awkwardly on her back, skis crisscrossed beneath her. Screams rang out as medical personnel rushed to her aid.

A mountain rescue helicopter is seen rescuing Lindsey Vonn of Team United States after she crashed during the Women's Downhill on day two of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. Image: Al Bello

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Vonn’s condition and medical care

Lindsey Vonn, from Minnesota, United States, is one of the most decorated female alpine skiers in history. She has won four World Cup overall championships and an Olympic gold medal in downhill at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics, in addition to multiple World Championship medals.

After the crash, Vonn was initially treated at a clinic in Cortina before being transferred to a larger hospital in Treviso, about a two-hour drive south. Doctors performed an orthopaedic procedure to stabilise a fracture in her left leg. The U.S. Ski Team confirmed that Vonn is in stable condition and under the care of a combined team of American and Italian medical specialists. Anouk Patty, chief of sport for U.S. Ski and Snowboard, emphasised the dangers of alpine skiing, noting that athletes push themselves at high speeds down extremely challenging courses and that recovery will take time.

Team USA celebrates wins amid Vonn’s setback

Vonn’s accident came on a day of triumphs for Team USA. Breezy Johnson claimed gold in the women’s downhill, securing the nation’s first medal in the event, while the U.S. figure skating team also took home gold. Vonn’s family watched in heartbreak from the stands, with her father, Alan Kildow, visibly distraught as his daughter was treated after just 13 seconds on the course where she holds a record 12 World Cup titles.

The 2026 Winter Olympics officially opened on Friday, 6 February, with a spectacular ceremony. South African-born actress Charlize Theron captivated audiences worldwide with her Mandela-inspired speech. South Africa also sent its largest contingent of athletes to date for this year’s global sporting showcase.

Olympic medallist dies

Briefly News previously reported that a Swiss snowboarding pioneer, Ueli Kestenholz, an Olympic medallist and former X Games champion, died following an avalanche in the Valais region. He was 50. The Swiss ski federation confirmed his death on Tuesday, 13 January 2026.

Kestenholz made history at the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, claiming bronze in the inaugural snowboard giant slalom event.

Source: Briefly News