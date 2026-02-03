South African rugby star disclosed he suffered a life-threatening neck injury in France that doctors warned could have ended both his career and his life

The Bordeaux prop’s diagnosis mirrored the injury that forced Springboks legend Steven Kitshoff into early retirement

Sadie defied grim medical odds to return to action after major surgery, with Bordeaux backing him through his recovery

South African rugby star Carlu Sadie has opened up about his near-death ordeal following a devastating neck injury, drawing chilling parallels with the career-ending injury suffered by Springboks legend Steven Kitshoff.

Kitshoff was forced to retire in 2025 after failing to recover from a serious neck injury sustained during a Currie Cup match. He underwent surgery in 2024, but his rehabilitation did not progress as hoped. A neurosurgeon later advised that continuing to play could result in severe complications, prompting the 33-year-old to step away from the game he had dedicated his life to.

Sadie’s own nightmare began in France while playing for Bordeaux-Bègles against Lyon in January 2025 at the Stade Chaban-Delmas. During a collapsed scrum, the near-140kg tighthead felt a jolt in his neck. Initially, there was no pain or immediate symptom, leading him to dismiss it as part of life in the front row.

Moments later, everything changed. As he tried to stand, Sadie realised he could not lift his head. That was when he knew this was no ordinary prop injury but something far more serious.

He was supposed to fly to South Africa the following day to join his wife, but after returning home late that night, he phoned her and explained that something was wrong and that she needed to cancel the flight. Sent home in a neck brace, Sadie experienced alarming sensations again after showering and immediately contacted the team doctor in the early hours of the morning.

That night, fear set in. Alone at home, he said everything flashed through his mind as his wife stayed on a WhatsApp call with him throughout the night to keep him calm.

Carlu Sadie's neck injury disclosed

Sadie was hospitalised the following day, with doctors initially ruling out a fracture. However, no clear diagnosis emerged until further scans were conducted. An MRI and a dynamic X-ray eventually revealed the frightening truth.

At the top of the neck, the C1 and C2 vertebrae connect like pieces of a jigsaw puzzle, supporting the head and allowing movement. Ligaments hold these bones in place and, just like Kitshoff before him, Sadie had torn one of those ligaments completely. He recalled asking the specialist how long it would take to heal, only to be told that it would not grow back. The medic warned him that he had been just 2mm away from death.

Sadie said he was completely stunned. His thoughts immediately turned to Kitshoff. Just two weeks earlier, teammates had asked him what had happened to the Springbok prop. At the time, Sadie had explained that Kitshoff’s chances of playing again were slim. Now, he was being told the same thing.

Doctors informed him that surgery was unavoidable and that bone would need to be taken from his hip and fused into his neck with two screws. He was also warned that any significant impact or even whiplash before the operation could be fatal.

To his disbelief, the specialist then told him the surgery would only take place after a three-week holiday. Sadie described that moment as a sobering reminder of how fragile life could be. He later phoned his wife and delivered what he believed was the worst news of his life, convinced his career was over. Shortly afterwards, he contacted Bordeaux coach Yannick Bru to thank him for the opportunity to play for the club.

Bordeaux backs Sadie as surgery gamble pays off

What followed was an extraordinary twist. Bru spoke to Bordeaux president Laurent Marti, and despite the severity of Sadie’s injury, the club decided they wanted to keep him. In a remarkable show of faith, Bordeaux devised a plan to buy a tighthead prop with a severely damaged neck out of his contract.

Back in Pretoria, Bulls director of rugby Jake White was sceptical. Sadie said White struggled to believe that any club would invest heavily in a player facing a potentially career-ending injury. The Bulls doctor reviewed Sadie’s scans and delivered a grim assessment. Bordeaux, however, remained confident he would play again.

Sadie said Bru urged him to stay, even after being warned that the injury mirrored Kitshoff’s and that the odds of returning were low. Bru pointed to a previous Bordeaux prop, a Georgian international, who had undergone the same procedure with the same specialist and returned stronger.

When surgery day finally arrived, Sadie was told there was a 50-50 chance he could die on the operating table. The surgeon explained the risks, noting the proximity of the spinal cord and major arteries supplying blood to the brain. The operation, expected to last 90 minutes, stretched to nearly five hours. Eventually, doctors emerged with good news. The surgery had been a success.

Sadie has since made 19 appearances this season and is playing a key role as Bordeaux pushes to maintain their grip on the championship crown. While his story echoes Kitshoff’s, Sadie was fortunate to reach a different ending. In recent years, several South African rugby stars have been forced into early retirement due to serious injuries or underlying health conditions, a stark reminder of the brutal physical demands of the modern game.

