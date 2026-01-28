A celebrated South African one-armed Springbok golfer has died overseas, with his family preparing to bring him home for burial

Tributes have emerged from New Zealand sporting circles, where he continued to compete and inspire well into his seventies

His life spanned aviation, competitive golf and enduring resilience, leaving a legacy that crosses continents and generations

South African one-armed golfer and former Springbok representative Rassie “Ras” Theron died in Queenstown, New Zealand, at the age of 76. His family confirmed that his remains will be repatriated to South Africa for burial.

Theron, originally from Bloemfontein, lost his arm at 19 in a military training incident during his early years in South Africa. A promising fighter pilot candidate, he suffered severe burns after a fuel-related explosion halted those ambitions and doctors told him he would not participate in sport again.

He later took up golf and built a respected reputation in one-arm golfing circles, earning Springbok recognition for representing South Africa in one-armed golf competitions. His story eventually travelled across continents as he settled in Queenstown, where he became a familiar figure on courses across Otago.

Local media in New Zealand reported with astonishment when he recorded his second hole-in-one at the age of 76 at the Frankton Golf Centre. The 76-metre shot was driven cleanly into the hole during a club round and was his second ace after a similar feat nearly a decade earlier on a traditional course in Arrowtown.

Theron earned his private pilot licence in 1990 and flew three different aircraft types adapted for one-arm control. Despite surgery and shoulder complications in later years, he remained active, attending club rounds, flying periodically and engaging with the Queenstown sporting community.

News of his death filtered back to South Africa this week, prompting tributes that blended respect with curiosity about the man who refused to accept the limits set for him more than half a century ago. His family has begun arrangements to fly his remains home, where relatives and friends will bid farewell. Funeral details will be confirmed once the repatriation process is completed.

