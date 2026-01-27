PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Cole Alexander has formally called time on his professional playing days, closing the book on a football career that stretched close to 20 years.

Alexander has always expressed gratitude to every club that contributed to his development, while also admitting his admiration for featuring at iconic English Premier League sides like Liverpool and Manchester United.

Alexander’s football journey

Now 36, Alexander had been unattached since parting ways with Polokwane City in August 2025. He rejoined Rise and Shine at the beginning of the 2024/25 PSL campaign, marking his second spell at the club after returning from a stint abroad with Swedish side Helsingborgs IF under the guidance of Phuti Mohafe.

His decision to retire signals the end of an era for one of South African football’s hardest-working midfield operators, widely respected for his discipline, consistency, and relentless engine in the middle of the park.

Throughout a well-travelled but rewarding career, Alexander featured for several top-flight clubs, including SuperSport United, Ajax Cape Town, Bidvest Wits, and others, leaving his mark wherever he played.

Cole Alexander confirms retirement

In a heartfelt message shared on Tuesday, Alexander opened up about the emotional nature of his decision, admitting that while his final spell at Polokwane City fell short of expectations, he has made peace with how his career concluded.

He explained that after almost two decades in the professional game, he felt the time was right to step away, adding that although he would have preferred a different ending, he has come to accept that certain things are beyond his control. He stressed that his final season does not diminish the journey he was fortunate to experience.

Alexander went on to express deep appreciation to the fans, supporters, and loved ones who stood by him throughout his career, even as many may have anticipated his retirement.

He also extended his gratitude to the numerous individuals and organisations who shaped his path, including youth structures, clubs, coaches, educators, family members, his church, and community, acknowledging their role in his growth both on and off the pitch.

Looking ahead, Alexander humbly asked for continued support as he transitions into the next phase of his life, emphasising that he does not walk this path alone. He concluded by reflecting on how football gave him far more than he ever expected — from lifelong lessons and camaraderie to purpose and unforgettable memories — while expressing faith that his story is far from over.

Shortly ahead of the announcement, the ex-Ajax Cape Town midfielder linked up with Elite Soccer Coaching Academy (ESCA) in Sandton, where he has been collaborating with former Kaizer Chiefs colleagues Morgan Gould and Virgil Vries.

Source: Briefly News