Former Bafana Bafana star, Vuyo Mere, has officially announced his retirement from football at the age of 41, marking the end of a remarkable 23-year playing career

The ex-South African international spent over two decades playing for some of South Africa’s top clubs, including Hellenic, Mamelodi Sundowns, Platinum Stars, Bidvest Wits, Moroka Swallows, and TS Galaxy, where he retired as a player-coach this year

The PSL legend's heartfelt retirement message was met with reactions from fellow footballers and fans on social media, who celebrated his contribution to South African football

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana star Vuyo Mere has officially announced his retirement from football at the age of 41.

The former South African international spent over two decades in the sport while playing for some of the top clubs in the Premier Soccer League. He was also part of the Bafana Bafana squad that took part in the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

He began his professional career with Hellenic in 2001, a club where he also graduated from their academy. His performance there earned him a move to Mamelodi Sundowns in 2004. He spent seven years with the Brazilians. While it was thought he was done with the game, he went on to join Platinum Stars, spending another seven seasons.

Mere left Platinum Stars in 2018 and joined Bidvest Wits, where he won the South African top-flight league. He went on to have a stint with Moroka Swallows from 2019 to 2021.

In 2021, the Premier Soccer League legend joined TS Galaxy, where he hung up his boots as a player-coach.

He played under Sead Ramovic before he resigned and was a player-coach under the newly-appointed Adnan Beganovic.

Mere announces retirement from football

Mere took to his official Instagram page to confirm his retirement from football after a remarkable 23-year playing career.

"To all the people, fans, supporters and the whole football fraternity at large. I, Vuyo Calvin Mere, wish to extend my deepest and humblest gratitude to all of you for the support and love y’all showed me right through my career," he said.

"It’s been an amazing 23 years of professional football, which was filled with lots of great and bad memories.

"I just wanna thank my God for the great opportunity, good health, protection and a willing heart to respect my career and everyone around it."

The 41-year-old's announcement on IG sparked reactions from fellow footballers and fans on social media.

Reactions as Mere retires from football

Mahlatse Manoka Makudubela said:

"Skipper🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥👏👏👏👏 What a human being … Thank you for everything Skipper."

mothobimvala14 wrote:

"Legend 🙌🙌Dankie Mkasana 👊"

masterlecoko shared:

"Sphithiphithi, traffic Cop. 👮 Mkasana. Thank you for blessing us with your talent my ninja. Some of us are truly honoured to have known you personally since the dusty streets of Bloemfontein. You literally inspired a generation from Mkasana, everyone wanted to be like Vuyo. We love and appreciate you my Auty, keep on keeping to this new chapter in your life."

stigamanaka reacted:

"Welldone famo❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌like they say "life is a book,those who dnt travel only see 1 chapter"a journey well traveled in football smereza🙌🙌..keep it short let's met on touchline🙌🙌😂"

bozzathechamp commented:

"Congratulations my brother💚. Wishing you more light and prosperity in your future endeavors 🙏🏽♥️✈️"

sphiwe_mahlangu40 added:

"Tzzz 9/9 what a journey my grootie you’ve had and always being professional everyday wow I’ve witnessed what people say about Christian Ronaldo with you always the first to come to work early giving your best more that youngsters 🙏🏾😭 I THANK YOU PERSONALLY I HAVE LEARNT A LOT FROM YOU AS A PLAYER AND COACH A great Coach you are❤️ May the good Lord please continue to protect you and bless you always I appreciate you so much ❤️"

bizaruu mentioned:

"I was honored to see you on the right back with Josta doning the Yellow diadora colors of Masandawana with blonde and became a fan. You're a Legend you came, saw & conquered and you won some of us who followed you even when you went yo play other teams. All the best on your new chapter and your resilient spirit will not doubt make you soar to even greater heights because as you know "The Sky is the Limit" 👆🏽💛"

