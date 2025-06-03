South African men's national team coach Hugo Broos has commented on the criticism he received after dropping all Kaizer Chiefs players in his final Bafana Bafana squad despite making his preliminary list.

Broos hits back at critics over Kaizer Chiefs players

In an interview ahead of the upcoming friendly games, Broos defended his decision not to include any Kaizer Chiefs players in his final Bafana Bafana squad.

The Belgian mentor earlier stated the reason he didn't include any player from the Soweto giants, but his reason was met with loads of criticism from Amakhosi faithfuls on social media.

“Selection is a matter of choice, my choice,” said Broos during a press conference in Polokwane.

“Sometimes it's about tactics, sometimes it's about the opponent and other times it's simply because a player is third or fourth in the pecking order for his position. That’s how it works.

"People outside the team often jump to conclusions, especially when club affiliations are involved. If I leave out a player from Orlando Pirates, some immediately say, ‘Oh, it’s because he’s from Pirates.’ If I don’t pick anyone from Kaizer Chiefs, it’s like I killed someone.

"But for me, club names don’t matter. My focus is solely on building the strongest possible national team. Whether a player comes from Chiefs, Pirates, Sundowns, or plays abroad, it’s irrelevant. What matters is the result. We play to win.

"That’s the only factor I consider, who gives us the best chance to succeed on the pitch.

"I also understand that some journalists and fans are emotionally tied to certain clubs,** and it’s tough for them to accept when a player from ‘their’ team isn’t selected. But those emotions can’t influence my decisions.

"I’ve never picked, and will never pick, a player based on which club he represents. It’s always about quality, form, and what the player brings to the team.”

