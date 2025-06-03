Kaizer Chiefs are one of the Premier Soccer League sides working on adding more quality players to their squad before the start of the new season.

The Glamour Boys have been linked with several top-quality players this summer, and they have also released several players at the end of the season.

Nkosi, who was part of the Kaizer Chiefs reserve team that won the DStv Diski Challenge League this season, has left the club to join PSL rivals TS Galaxy on a free transfer.

Academy graduate Radebe was also released by the club, which means they need to bring in new players this summer before the 2025-26 season kicks off.

3 Sundowns stars Kaizer Chiefs should sign

Sports journalist Uche Anuma, in an exclusive chat with Briefly News, named three Mamelodi Sundowns stars Kaizer Chiefs can sign without spending big money this summer.

Reports indicate that the Brazilians are set to release nearly 11 players this summer, with some contracts not being renewed.

Miguel Cardoso complained about the large squad at Sundowns when he arrived, and the board will certainly reduce the number of players before the new season starts.

“Kaizer Chiefs can look into the option of bringing in some Sundowns players who become free agents this summer,” he said.

“Sipho Mbule is one player Chiefs should consider. He was on loan at Sekhukhune United for most of the 2024-25 season, and Sundowns have decided not to extend his contract.

“He’s a good midfielder who can add quality to Nasreddine Nabi’s team and is also strong with long-range shots like Teboho Mokoena.

“Kobamelo Kodisang joined Sundowns from European side Moreirense last summer but hasn’t been able to secure a starting place, with Miguel Cardoso preferring Tashreeq Matthews and Artur Sales.

“The last player on the list is Neo Maema. The CHAN Bafana Bafana captain could also leave Sundowns this summer due to reduced playing time.

“Kaizer Chiefs have been linked with the South African midfielder since the January transfer window, and this summer could be the best time to secure the deal.”

Source: Briefly News