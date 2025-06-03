Kaizer Chiefs are said to have signed South African international Monnapule Saleng from Orlando Pirates ahead of the next season, with reports suggesting a pre-contract agreement has been reached

Saleng has been sidelined by the Sea Robbers since December due to off-field contractual issues with the management, missing all of 2025’s matches despite being fit

A football analyst in an exclusive chat with Briefly News shared his thoughts on the transfer rumours, stressing the lack of official confirmation but highlighting Saleng’s potential impact on Chiefs

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly signed Bafana Bafana star Monnapule Saleng from Orlando Pirates ahead of next season.

The South African international has been linked with the Glamour Boys, and the latest report suggests that the winger has signed a pre-contract with the Soweto giants.

Saleng has been out of action since December due to off-field issues with the club. He was fit throughout the season but failed to feature in any game in 2025.

The issue has been ongoing for months, with reports claiming the former Free State Stars player would join another club in the summer.

Soccer Laduma reported that Saleng could be representing Kaizer Chiefs next season after reaching an agreement on a pre-contract with them.

“Saleng, who has not played for his club since December last year, has been disgruntled and was, for a period, AWOL at The Ghosts due to contractual issues. The former Free State Stars attacker is rumoured to have signed a pre-contract with Amakhosi, who are in desperate need of quality,” a Soccer Laduma report read.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Neither Kaizer Chiefs nor Saleng has confirmed any agreement between both parties, but a sports journalist has explained why Amakhosi need a player like the Pirates winger for next season.

Kaizer Chiefs reportedly sign Saleng

Sports journalist Uche Anuma, in an exclusive chat with Briefly News, shared his thoughts on the trending rumours about Saleng signing a pre-contract with Kaizer Chiefs and possibly joining the club from Pirates this summer.

He also gave a detailed analysis of why Nasreddine Nabi’s side needs a player like Saleng.

“Well, I think it’s still all rumours with no solid confirmation about the deal between Kaizer Chiefs and Monnapule Saleng; there’s no concrete evidence from either party to prove it’s true,” he said.

“Rumours aside, I think Saleng is a player Kaizer Chiefs need in their squad. We saw how they struggled with creativity and lacked a good right winger for most of last season.

“Saleng coming in this summer will fix some of the creative issues Nabi’s team has been struggling with. Also, a better player coming from the wings while Glody Lilepo can stick to the left wing, which is his preferred position.”

Anuma also commented on Saleng’s match fitness and why Kaizer Chiefs need to get the deal done soon if the rumours about the agreement are true.

“As I said earlier, we are still yet to confirm if the story about the pre-contract is true, but if it is, then Kaizer Chiefs need to get the deal done as soon as possible,” he added.

“Saleng is a good player and very technical, but we can’t shy away from the fact that he lacks match fitness. Not playing competitive football for around six months is definitely a big issue.

“If Kaizer Chiefs really want him, then he needs to be at the club soon so he can participate in pre-season and get back on track before the new season kicks off.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News