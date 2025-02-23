Monnapule Saleng's ongoing issues with Premier Soccer League giants, Orlando Pirates, has been addressed by his agent

The Bafana Bafana star last featured in the Buccaneers' match day squad last year December against Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League group stage fixture

South Africa football fans shared their thoughts on the agency statement on their clients issues with his club

Monnapule Saleng's representatives, P Management Sports, have issued an official statement on the ongoing issue between Orlando Pirates and their client.

The Bafana Bafana star started the season on a good note, with Pirates scoring in the MTN8 final and was impressive in the first few matches in the Betway Premiership.

Saleng's last match for Pirates was against Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League, and since then, he's been absent from the Bucs matchday squad.

Saleng's agent opens up on Bafana star's issues with Pirates

Saleng's absence from Pirates squad has raised concerns among fans and the general public about what's going on with the South African winger.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

There were speculations about a rife between both parties, which has led to Jose Riveiro refusing to comment on the issue.

P Management Sports released an official statement to clear the air on what's going on between Saleng and the Soweto giants.

"We are aware of the ongoing rumors surrounding our client, Monnapule Saleng. While we have chosen not to make public statements due to the sensitive and confidential nature of the situation, it is important to clarify that our silence should not be interpreted as support for the claims being made against him," the statement reads.

"This issue touches on crucial aspects of the employer-employee relationship that need to be resolved. Our client is committed to addressing these concerns through the proper legal and professional channels.

"Because of the confidential nature of this matter, we will not engage in any further public discussions. Our focus remains on safeguarding our client's interests while seeking a fair and constructive resolution. We are confident that the right processes will lead to an outcome that is in the best interest of all parties involved."

Fans react to Saleng's agent's statement

Bulelani Mpengesi said:

"I so wish the boy would be set free and let him enjoy doing what he does best."

Pilisa Sibisi reacted:

'Pirates CR7 I still believe he will be back in his form and give us his best although it will be difficult to get past all this because media does not make life easier."

Johnwick Wase Mzansi wrote:

"Aii this Saleng matter is tiring now. Why can't all parties schedule a meeting and resolve it? Even if it takes the whole day ,it's okay! We are tired."

Thokozani Showtime commented:

"Leave the agency period seems like they only care about their pockets. At the end of the day, his livelihood depends on his career as a soccer player, and being entangled in such situations is neither beneficial nor sustainable for his professional growth."

Holla Downs responded:

"Agents and players should stop agreeing to options where the player has no say and it gives the clubs all the power to do as they please."

UmGungundlovu implied:

"The saleng issue must be on the sideline because no one wants to come out with the truth we will come on it if Orlando Pirates or Saleng want to come out clean .... For now we remain humble."

Source: Briefly News