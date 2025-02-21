Nasreddine Nabi has backed one of the his top players after Kaizer Chiefs were hammered 4-1 by SuperSport United in the Premier Soccer League

The former AS FAR Rabat manager was not happy with the defeat, but claimed you can't judge based on one match and the loss shouldn't be a benchmark

Fans on social shared their thoughts on the Tunisian mentor's comments on the Kaizer Chiefs star's criticism

Kaizer Chiefs manager Nasreddine Nabi has thrown his support behind one of his players over strong criticism from fans after their 1-4 defeat against SuperSport United in the Betway Premiership.

The Glamour Boys' inconsistency in the Premier Soccer League showcased itself once again when they faced the Pretoria giants at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The defeat was Amakhosi's seventh of the season in the league, and are still in sixth place.

Nasreddine Nabi defends Tashreeq Morris after criticism from Kaizer Chiefs fans due to his performance against SuperSport United. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Nabi backs Morris after Kaizer Chiefs' loss to SSU

According to iDiskiTimes, Nabi defended January transfer signing Tashreeq Morris after being criticised by fans for not putting up a good performance against his former team, SuperSport United.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Former Kaizer Chiefs players, Samir Nurkovic and Christain Saile were on target for Gavin Hunt's side, and those performances led to Amakhosi fans wanting a replica from Morris against his former side.

Nasreddine Nabi comments on Tashreeq Morris' performance against SuperSport United. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

The Tunisian tactician, when asked if Morris is delivering on what he wants from him, backed the former SSU striker, claiming you can't judge him on a one-off performance.

"The match against SuperSport United was outstanding, but it's important not to judge players based on just one game. We need to evaluate them over a series of performances. The team was quite exhausted today, and while it was a remarkable game, we can't make assessments solely from this match," Nabi explained.

"This game shouldn’t serve as a benchmark. In the previous match, Tashreeq gave everything he had, exerting a lot of energy, and it was clear today that it took a toll on his physical condition."

Nabi's words on Morris' criticism sparked different reactions from some Kaizer Chiefs fans on social media.

Fans react as Nabi defends Morris

Buju Brezzada said:

"There's still enough time for Morris to show off what he's made off... I just feel the performance from ex Kaizer Chiefs players in that match raised concerns about him not doing the same against his former side."

UmGungundlovu wrote:

"He came at the wrong time at chiefs because he still needs enough time to adjust it's going to be a long season for him."

Mbo Junior reacted:

"There were worse players than him there."

MokwadiMo implied:

"He had no supply."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News