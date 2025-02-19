Frustrated Kaizer Chiefs fans criticised coach Nasreddine Nabi after their humiliating 4-1 defeat to SuperSport United on Tuesday, 18 February 2025

Amakhosi faithful reacted to the result by showing signs calling for their upcoming match against Mamelodi Sundowns to be cancelled during the defeat at the FNB Stadium

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Nabi is not a good coach while others said the side can bounce back ahead of their match against Sundowns on Saturday, 1 March

Following their 4-1 loss to SuperSport United on Tuesday, 18 February 2025, Kaizer Chiefs fans criticised coach Nasreddine Nabi on social media and during the match.

During the match at the FNB Stadium, Chiefs fans held up signs saying: ‘Please postpone Sundowns game’ and ‘Football can kill you real death’.

Kaizer Cheifs called for changes to be made after their 4-1 loss to SuperSport United. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Chiefs suffered their seventh PSL loss of the season to SuperSport, while the 4-1 scoreline was the heaviest defeat for Nabi since he arrived in South Africa.

Kaizer Chiefs fans have time to recover

Fans made fun of Chiefs on Twitter (X):

After the defeat, Amakhosi fans criticised the side and coach Nabi, which made them cautious ahead of their upcoming match against Sundowns on Saturday, 1 March 2025.

Earlier in the season, Chiefs lost 2-1 to Sundowns after they had a late equaliser controversially ruled out for foul play.

The Soweto giants will have extra time to prepare for Sundowns after their match against Royal AM was postponed, due to their opponent’s suspension from the PSL.

Watch the highlights from Chiefs' defeat in the video below:

Chiefs need to bounce back

Chiefs have struggled for consistency this season after picking up seven points in their last six PSL matches, losing to Lamontville Golden Arrows, Orlando Pirates and SuperSport.

Despite their inconsistent results, the club’s football manager Bobby Motaung has backed Nabi, saying that the Tunisian has made a positive impact at the club.

Chiefs are currently sixth on the PSL log after their seventh league loss while they have been drawn to face Stellenbosch FC in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi suffered his heaviest PSL defeat to Gavin Hunt at SuperSport United. Image: KaizerChiefs and SuperSportFC/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Chiefs point out Nabi’s shortcomings

Amakhosi supporters reacted on social media to criticise their club on social media, pointing most of the blame on Tunisian coach Nabi.

KingSkillz SA says Sirino does not want to face Sundowns:

“Sirino was like I’m not playing against Sundowns when we look this terrible.”

Tshegang Phala is looking on the positive side:

“It is good that we lost so that we can easily prepare for Sundowns.”

Vennek has a wish:

“What SuperSport did to Kaizer Chiefs, I wish it could happen every week.”

Nonhlanhla Dube backs Nabi:

“Nabi is a good coach; he just needs patience and time to complete Kaizer Chiefs.”

Catherine Khumalo says Chiefs are not good enough:

“Small club with a big history. All they have is loud fans. ‘Give us Madrid and Man City combined’, yet you can't beat Supersport United. Chiefs are a bunch of losers.”

Thabang Komane says CHiefs will be prepared for Sundowns:

“Chiefs will have enough time to rest before they play Sundowns since their game against Royal AM was postponed, but they'll still get a beating from Sundowns.”

Johnson Mshengu says Nabi must go:

“Chiefs must fire Nabi. Useless coach this one.”

Fhatuwani Khumela is not a Chiefs fan:

“Nothing makes me happier more than watching Chiefs lose.”

Remane Shai says Chiefs will lose to Sundowns:

“I mean you lost to Sundowns’ academy. Now you have to face the big boys.”

Bhekzin Diamond blamed Nabi:

“Nabi is confused. When we tell people that Chiefs do have quality but coaches do not know how to use it, they insult us, and Saile is proving us right. Instead of Matlou, this coach gives us Maart. Mashiane played well last game, then boom, Nabi reintroduces Cross. Mxm ay suka. He takes off Mmodi and brings in someone twice as wasteful and has no experience of changing the game. Castilo has proven time and time again that he is a menace to opponents, but he is not even on the bench.”

