Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa said the entire squad works together to achieve their goals as they chase glory in the PSL, Nedbank Cup and CAF Champions League

Mabasa has been in good scoring form for Pirates this season and is currently the club’s second on their all-time scoring charts with 44 goals

Bucs fans reacted on social media by backing the team for success and saying they admire the fighting spirit at the club

Striker Tshegofatso Mabasa said everybody in the squad is committed to delivering success for the Soweto giants this season.

Mabasa is chasing to become Pirates’ all-time top score as he is currently 14 strikes away from Benedict ‘Tso’ Vilakazi’s record tally of 58 goals.

Striker Tshegofatso Mabasa and the rest of the Orlando Pirates squad are determined to win silverware this season. Image: orlandopirates.

Pirates are currently second in the PSL, nine points off log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, while they have also qualified for the latter stages of the CAF Champions League and Nedbank Cup.

Orlando Pirates teammates stand by each other

Mabasa speaks about the Pirates squad in the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma, Mabasa said the squad is committed to delivering silverware after advancing to the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals, a title they could win three seasons in a row.

Mabasa said:

“We have a group of quality players regardless of what position you look in, we support one another and we are always there for each other. Regardless of who plays, we know that they can deliver and do what is best for the team, which is the most important thing. I always tell the guys that history cannot be rewritten but we have to leave our mark and build a legacy. That’s what we want to do with the Nedbank Cup, we did it with the MTN8.”

Mabasa has climbed the scoring charts at Pirates, according to the tweet below:

Pirates are in good form

While Mabasa chases club immortality, Pirates have been drawn against SuperSport United in the quarterfinals of the 2025 competition.

The squad has also been boosted by the return of Nigerian defender Olisa Ndah from injury while they will face Lamontville Golden Arrows on Wednesday, 19 February 2025.

Victory over Arrows could keep the pressure on Sundowns, who will also be in action on 19 February when they take on Marumo Gallants.

Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa is second on the club's all-time goalscoring charts with 44 goals. Image: orlandopirates.

Bucs fans back Pirates

Pirates supporters reacted on social media to back their side to success this season, while also wishing luck to the record-chasing Mabasa.

Wash N Wear asked a question:

“What competition, competing against weak Makgopa?”

Desmond Kella backs the spirit:

“That's the spirit leadership, Pirates is about breaking records right, left and centre.”

Borumolano Thaelo Benjamin Kesebonye wants more success for Pirates:

“Win the Nedbank Cup and match it by lifting the CAF Champions League.”

Zenani Sbu has a wish:

“Hope he doesn't become selfish.”

Nkosi Bengü hopes for the best:

“Good luck Sniper.”

