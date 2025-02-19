Kaizer Chiefs will get a chance to recover from their 4-1 loss to SuperSport United as their next PSL opponent is the suspended Royal AM

Chiefs lost 4-1 to SuperSport on Tuesday, 18 February 2025, and coach Nasreddine Nabi hopes the side can organise a friendly match due to Royal AM’s suspension

Local football fans reacted on social media to criticise Nabi after the heavy defeat to SuperSport, saying the Tunisian should leave Chiefs

Due to Royal AM’s match suspension, Kaizer Chiefs has a mini-break in the PSL and coach Nasreddine Nabi hopes they can recover from a heavy 4-1 loss to SuperSport United.

Nabi said Chiefs could use the time to organise a friendly match after his heaviest defeat in Mzansi on Tuesday, 18 February 2025.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has suffered his biggest defeat in the PSL after losing 4-1 to SuperSport United. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Following their seventh PSL defeat of the season, Chiefs need to recoup as their next match is against log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, 1 March.

Kaizer Chiefs has time to recover

Nabi speaks about Chiefs' plans in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Nabi might appreciate Royal AM’s suspension as it would give his side a much-needed break after they played two matches in four days.

Nabi said:

“We will try to organise, if possible a friendly game, to allow other players also to see how they can come into the games and let us know if they are ready for the next games to come. I cannot give excuses all the time but I believe we didn’t have enough time to recover two days [Sunday and Monday] but the other team had a week at least. It’s a deserved defeat for us but you can see that mentally we were not up to standard and we cracked. Unfortunately, we can see that the result is also a painful one for us.”

Chiefs confirmed their loss to SuperSport on Twitter (X):

Chiefs have issues to address

Nabi was critical of his side as he felt they were second-best in most areas of the field during the humiliating loss to SuperSport.

Former Chiefs players Samir Nurkovic and Christian Saile starred for SuperSport, who were clinical in their approach during coach Gavin Hunt’s 999th match.

Chiefs on the other hand continued to show their frailties in defence as Inacio Miguel and Bradley Cross both had performances to forget.

SuperSport United celebrated their resounding 4-1 victory over Kaizer Chiefs. Image: SuperSportFC.

Chiefs fans criticise Nabi

Amakosi fans reacted on social media to criticise Nabi, saying the Tunisian coach is not the right fit for the Soweto giants.

Zane Wabantu made a suggestion:

“Take them to watch Pirates vs Arrows tonight, it'll motivate them.”

VhO RamawA says Nabi must step down:

“He must rest and give the keys to his assistant coach.”

Shilumani Wa Hlengani-Masocha said Chiefs is too big for Nabi:

“This one was coaching small teams and he thought he was big until he landed the Chiefs coaching job. He's seeing flames.”

Ayabonga Mdima Shange wants Nabi to leave:

“Nabi must pack his bags and go. Please, we are tired of this scandal.”

Nkocy Khumalo said Nabi does not belong at Chiefs:

“This is not Chiefs material. He may be a good coach but not here.”

