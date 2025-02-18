Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs suffered their seventh PSL defeat of the season after they lost 4-1 to SuperSport United on Tuesday, 18 February 2025

Former Chiefs players Samir Nurkovic and Christian Saile scored in the first half while Gamphani Lungu and Siphesihle Ndlovu added two more in the second half

Amakhosi fans reacted angrily on social media to criticise Chiefs stars Bradley Cross and Yusuf Maart after their defeat to SuperSport

Former Kaizer Chiefs stars Samir Nurkovic and Christian Saile scored against the side during a 3-1 victory for SuperSport United on Tuesday, 18 February 2025.

Both players scored in the opening 45 minutes for SuperSport and Gamphani Lungu added a third in the second half, while Glody Lilepo provided some hope with a first-half equaliser.

SuperSport United striker Samir Nurkovic opened the scoring in the third minute against Kaizer Chiefs.

Source: Twitter

Things got worse for Chiefs as they ended the match with 10 men after Gaston Sirino picked up two yellow cards and was sent off.

SuperSport United outplayed Kaizer Chiefs

SuperSport thrashed Chiefs 4-1, according to the tweet below:

Superport started the match on the strong foot with an attempt in the opening minute and were in the lead in the third after Nurkovic tapped in a great cross from Lungu.

The former Chiefs and Galaxy striker joined SuperSport ahead of the January transfer window and after scoring, he performed a subdued celebration in front of the Amakhosi faithful.

Chiefs equalised in the 30th minute after Pule Mmodi made up for missing a great chance by providing a pinpoint cross for January arrival Lilepo to score.

Watch Saile's goal in the video below:

Saile finds scoring form at SuperSport

After equalising, Chiefs were only level for two minutes after Nurkovic turned from scorer to provider by providing a great cross for Saile to score.

Winger Saile joined SuperSport in the January transfer window and has found his scorign touch after scoring his second goal since joining the Pretoria side.

SuperSport led at the first half whistle while Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi decided to change pull Mmodi off early for Mfundo Vilakazi.

SuperSport punish Chiefs in the second half

During the second half, both teams pushed for more goals but SuperSport were the ones celebrating in the 63rd minute after Bruce Bvuma's parried save fell to the feet of Lungu.

SuperSport thought they had a fourth after Nurkovic turned in a rebounded free-kick but the referee correctly ruled it offiside, after he sent sent Sirino off.

Sirino picked up his first yellow card for an intentional hand-ball and got his marching orders after kicking out an opponent during an on-field altercation.

Nabi's night went from bd to worse when Ndlovu expertly added a fourth in the 83rd minute to relieve some of the pressure off his coach Gavin Hunt.

Striker Samir Nurkovic scored as Gavin Hunt's SuperSport United beat Kaizer Chiefs 4-1.

Source: Twitter

Chiefs fans blast players

Amakhosi fans reacted on social media to criticise certain Chiefs players, blaming them for the loss against SuperSport.

Zakesowami1 says Chiefs made a mistake:

"We should have given you Cross instead of Saile."

Dumehleli blamed one player:

"Bradley Cross has cost us. Naked truth, unfortunately!"

Lucaskagiso has some questions for Chiefs:

"The decision to let go of TT was definitely not a footballing decision but a business decision. TT was solid at left back but ya'll let him go and tell us about building a solid team? Also this coach, Mashiane was solid at left back."

Hlophephilani was confused:

"I am just confused that Salie can score now

Zayen30 is not a fan of a certain Chiefs player:

"Maart is a disappointment."

Former PSL referee defends bias claims

As reported by Briefly News, former PSL referee Victor Hlungwani defended fan's claims that he is against Kaizer Chiefs.

The former FIFA referee said he does not have an agenda against Cheifs, saying he has no reason to hate the club.

