Experienced PSL Striker Could Be the Key to SuperSport United’s Revival
- SuperSport United defender Pogiso Sanoka expects the arrival of Samir Nurkovic to help the side find form in the second stage of the season
- The Serbian striker joined SuperSport after leaving PSL rivals TS Galaxy as a free agent but is only available in January 2025 due to work permit issues
- Local football fans praised Nurkovic on social media, saying Kaizer Chiefs should have signed the proven PSL striker
Defender Pogiso Sanoka said Samir Nurkovic's arrival will turn SuperSport United's fortunes around during the latter parts of the PSL campaign.
The Pretoria side is ninth on the PSL log after only two victories in nine matches, while they suffered early exits from the Carling Knockout Cup and MTN8.
Sanoka said Nurkovic would provide much-needed firepower for their attack, although the striker would only be available in January 2025 after the free agent's arrival at the club.
SuperSport United are buoyed by Samir Nurkovic's arrival
Sanoka speaks about Nurkovic in the tweet below:
According to FARPost, Sakona said the side has struggled with injuries this season and believes the former TS Galaxy star will adapt quickly at SuperSport.
Sakona said:
"I think things will be much easier, looking at the experience, when we combine it with the youngsters. As for Nurkovic, he's a proven goal-scorer, and we're going to benefit a lot from his qualities, which will help us get results in the second round of the season."
Fans praise Nurkovic
Local football fans praised Nurkovic on social media and agreed with Sakona that the player would adapt quickly to life at SuperSport.
Retshidisitsoe Walter Kopeli says Chiefs missed out:
"Chiefs should have signed him; we fumbled this guy."
SoundMind Motanyane supports Gavin Hunt:
"Gavin Hunt is building something else. I am telling you."
Sinehope Moyikwa backs SuperSport:
"Let hunt cook SuperSport again."
Nhlakanipho Piet Chiya is a fan:
"Top striker."
David Raselabe fears Nurkovic:
"I'm so worried about this guy."
SuperSport United signs former Mamelodi Sundowns star
As reported by Briefly News, SuperSport United have signed former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Abubeker Nassir following his release from the PSL champions.
The Ethiopian striker was deemed surplus to requirements at Masandawana and has joined the Pretoria side, which also added Samir Nurkovic to its frontline.
