Striker Samir Nurkovic has attracted interest from several PSL clubs after he left TS Galaxy as a free agent

Kaizer Chiefs, AmaZulu FC and SuperSport United have emerged as possible destinations for the 32-year-old Serbian striker

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Nurkovic should join Chiefs, a club he played for from 2019 to 2022

Former TS Galaxy striker Samir Nurkovic is in demand after becoming a free agent ahead of the transfer deadline on Friday, 20 September 2024.

The 32-year-old Serbian striker is a proven star in the PSL and has scored over 40 goals in the Mzansi since he arrived in 2019 when he signed for Kaizer Chiefs.

Striker Samir Norkovic is a free agent after leaving TS Galaxy. Image: nurkovicsamir.

Source: Instagram

Pretoria side SuperSport United has been mentioned as a possible destination for Nurkovic, while AmaZulu FC has reportedly shown an interest, and a return to Chiefs could be possible.

Samir Nurkovic has options

PSL clubs are interested in Nurkovic, according to the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Serbian striker left Galaxy after reportedly being unsettled at the club, and his goalscoring abilities will make him an attractive option for many PSL clubs.

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs have been vocal in their search for a new striker, while SuperSport is looking to replace injured star Bradley Grobler/

Fans back Nurkovic to find a new club

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Nurkovic could be a valuable addition to any club in the PSL, while some felt the player should consider leaving Mzansi.

Thabo Elton III wants a return to Chiefs:

"Kaizer Chiefs should bring him back on board. The prodigal son."

Trupa Shutlhe does not want Nurkovic at Chiefs:

"Not Chiefs, please. He can be good at other teams."

Bhuti Mhlwane is open to a Chiefs return:

"I wouldn't have a problem if Chiefs resigned him."

Sandi Thwala said Nurkovic should leave Mzansi:

"This one needs to go home now."

Madelane Deeloc Russon is not a fan:

"FIFA must ban this one."

Thami Lawrence Ngubeni backs a move to Chiefs:

"Chiefs should swallow their pride and go get him."

Vusumzi Sam backs SuperSport:

"SSU must pounce on him and leave Lepasa."

Ndumiso NI Dlamini has an issue with Nurkovic:

"Nah, this dude must go back home. There's always something new with him."

Kenneth Joz-line Tlaka suggested a new club:

"If Orlando Pirates Football Club can get this man, they'll be unstoppable."

Matshiane Samsam is a fan:

"He's very good; any team can have him."

SuperSport United needs reinforcements

As Briefly News reported, SuperSport United will be looking to sign new players before the transfer deadline on Friday, September 20th, 2024.

Following injuries to key players Bradley Grobler and Grant Margeman, assistant coach Andre Arendse said the club will be looking to bring in new faces.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News