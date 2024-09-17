Soweto Giants Orlando Pirates Agree to an Early Exit for a Midfielder
- Midfielder Lesedi Kapinga has left Orlando Pirates after reaching an agreement with the PSL giants
- The 29-year-old has struggled for game time at the Soweto giants and has been linked with a move away from the club
- Local football fans wished the player luck on social media, while some fans said the former Mamelodi Sundowns player did not belong at Pirates
Orlando Pirates has reached an agreement to release midfielder Lesedi Kapinga, who has struggled for game time since joining the side in 2023 from Mamelodi Sundowns.
The 29-year-old has left Pirates ahead of their opening PSL fixture against Chippa United on Wednesday, 18 September 2024.
Following his release from the Soweto giants, Kapinga is now free to look for a new club, while PSL rivals Polokwane City has previously shown an interest in the player.
Lesedi Kapinga is a free agent
Pirates confirmed Kapinga's exit on their Twitter (X) profile:
According to a statement on Pirates' website, the club wished the player good luck, while previous reports suggested the player was part of the deal to bring Oswin Appollis to Soweto.
The statement read:
"Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that it has reached an agreement with Lesedi Kapinga for the early release of his contract."
Fans agree with Kapinga's departure
Local football fans said on social media that Kapinga did not belong at Pirates and that leaving the Soweto club was best for his career.
Tumisho BraStiga WaLesandawana felt for Kapinga:
"Left Sundowns for game time, only to be used as a window cleaner in Khoza's office. We still wish him well."
Kamva Mzikayise Sishuba blasted Pirates:
"We can try to hide it, but someone needs to step up and tell the truth. Orlando Pirates is killing the future of players."
Moses Mathonsi hopes for the best:
"To be honest, he was not the same at Pirates; I guess competition for position overwhelmed him. He lacked energy and drive. I like him still. I wish he gets a team where he can get regular game time."
Chippa Mfetane asked a question:
"Is there a club he's going to already, or is he still going to look for a club?"
Miehleketo Given Chauke agrees with the decision:
"He is a small team player. I disapproved of his move to Pirates."
