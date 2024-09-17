Mamelodi Sundowns are set to lose one of the best midfielders to their rivals in the Premier Soccer League

The South African international has failed to break into the Masandawana's starting XI since joining the club

Netizens shared their thought on the Bafana Bafana star's proposed loan move to the Brazilians' rivals

Mamelodi Sundowns are set to lose Sipho Mbule to one of the rivals in the Premier Soccer League this summer.

The South African international has struggled to cement his place in the Brazilians' starting lineup and could join a new club before the transfer window closes.

The 26-year-old midfielder has fallen out of the pecking order in Sundowns' midfield department, and it would be best for both parties to find alternative routes.

Mamelodi Sundowns reportedly set to send Sipho Mbule on loan to Premier Soccer League rivals Sekhukhune United this summer. Photo: Phill Magakoe.

Source: Getty Images

Mbule set to join PSL rivals on loan

According to a report by iDiskiTimes, Mbule is poised to join Sekhukhune United on loan for the rest of the season from Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Bafana Bafana midfielder joined the Masandawana from Super Sports United two years ago but has yet to replicate his form at his former club at Sundowns.

Sekhukhune reportedly plans to sign the Mzansi midfielder before the summer transfer window closes.

The Brazilians are said to be interested in completing the deal, but the Limpopo-based club needs to reach a personal agreement with the midfielder to do so.

Reactions on Mbule's proposed loan move

makhubedureube1 said:

"Why would any right thinking team put such a gem on loan to a less fancied team? Mbule is for the BIG THREE!"

Validator365 wrote:

"This was just a waste of a football career...shame man, this boy should be a proper Bafana Player now."

Sguy_De_Jagaban implied:

"And you still won't talk about the fact that guys like Stan Matthews and John Commitis are sabotaging Kaizer Chiefs and SA football. They forced him to go to that club now they are treating him like a below average player."

Siyakha86 commented:

"When Kaizer Chiefs wanted him Sundowns were moving heaven and earth to get him, now Chiefs no longer want him they don't either."

malekatokel reacted:

"When is his contract ending? I still believe in him, he's a baller. Age is still on his side, he needs a new home, Chlorkop was never his home."

shuzmasixole shared:

"Would be a good. Move, fantastic player, he is better off on the field of play. Wish it was permanent make this move, 1 season and bounce back up to a big team, he has the goods!"

Barker backs Sundowns for PSL success

Briefly News earlier reported that Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker said Mamelodi Sundowns could defend their PSL title next season.

The Stellies coach, who eliminated Sundowns from the MTN8, said Masandawana have a talented squad and can win an eighth successive league title.

