Teen winger Langeilihle' Major' Phili has attracted interest from Soweto giants Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, but Stellenbosch FC are determined to keep him

During the current transfer window, the Winelands side has lost several key players and has earmarked the left-winger to be a future star at the club

Local football fans admired Major on social media, saying the 17-year-old should only consider leaving Stellies for Europe

PSL side Stellenbosch FC are determined to keep exciting young winger Langeilihle 'Major' Phili at the club amid reported interest from Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.

The Winelands side has lost several key players ahead of next season, but it has built a competitive squad that includes the young left-winger.

PSL side Stellenbosch FC have earmarked a young prospect as their next star. Image: StellenboschFC.

Source: Twitter

Among the key players who left Stellies during the transfer window is captain Deano van Rooyen, who joined Orlando Pirates, while they could also lose defender Ismael Toure.

Stellenbosch FC has high hopes for ‘Major’

Soweto giants are interested in Major, according to the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source at Stellies, the club have earmarked Major, who rose through the ranks at the Winelands side.

The source said:

"The club has lost a few key players and is determined not to make it a common trend. A guy like Major is a promising player who came through the system and is seen as a future star at the club. I cannot predict the future, but he will stay."

Fans admire Major

Local football fans admired Major on social media and said he should follow in the footsteps of Antonio van Wyk, who left Stellies for a European side.

Babalo Miza has high hopes for Major:

"The future looks even brighter. I hope he gets integrated into the Bafana. Bafana is set up carefully and used accordingly."

Norman Sosha is a fan:

"This boy must go to Europe."

Sbonga Agnobs is impressed with Major:

"Had a splendid tournament in the UK with Stellies; I really hope he gets a European opportunity."

Mondli Shinobi Nyuswa admires the youngster:

"This boy is a class act. The future of our national team is very bright."

Thabiso Popps Ngcobo backs Major:

"I watched his matches earlier this month in the Premier League Next Gen Cup, and I was impressed. He's going far."

