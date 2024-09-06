Winger Antonio van Wyk has moved to Austrian club SV Ried after impressive displays for Stellenbosch FC

The 22-year-old Bafana Bafana star leaves the club with the blessing of the club’s management and teammates

Local football fans expressed their pride for Van Wyk on social media, and they wished the winger the best of luck in his next adventure

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Bafana Bafana star Antonio van Wyk has left Stellenbosch FC for Austrian club SV Ried ahead of next season.

The 22-year-old winger was one of the standout stars at Stellies and will now have the chance to develop his game in Europe.

Winger Antonio van Wyk will play in Austria after leaving Stellenbosch FC. Image: StellenboschFC.

Source: Twitter

During the current transfer window, Stelies received constant bids for their star players, and while several have left, the club convinced Fawaaz Basadien to stay.

Stellenbosch FC wish Antonio van Wyk good luck

Stellenbosch confirmed Van Wyk's move on their Twitter (X) profile:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to Stellies’ website, the club’s CEO Rob Benadie said he was proud of Van Wyk, while new signing Ashley Cupido promised to be a star player for the Winelands side.

Benadie said:

“We are immensely proud to see one of our own representing the Club and the town on an international level and wish him nothing but success in Austria and beyond.”

Fans hope for the best

Local football fans praised Van Wyk on social media and hoped the young winger would prove himself worthy of a European move.

Tauyentsho Lesley Nchabeleng praised Stellies:

“The only team in SA with a proper soccer academy that develops players to meet European standards.”

Shane Mayimele backed Van Wyk:

“Good move by Van Wyk, and good luck.”

Phumlani Jinga Jinga Simnandi is a fan:

“Good luck, Van Wyk. I really enjoyed watching you ball.”

Derick Mdiza Man hopes for the best:

“All the best to him.”

Tshepo Botlokoa Molefe is happy:

“Austria is a good move for him. Wishing him nothing but the best of luck. May he make his own mark.”

Stellenbosch added experience to their squad

As Briefly News reported, Stellenbosch FC has beefed up its defence with the addition of Brian Onyango from PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 30-year-old Kenyan will add valuable experience to the side participating in the CAF Confederations Cup next season.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News