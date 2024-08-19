Former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Brian Onyango has joined Winelands side Stellenbosch FC ahead of the new season

The 30-year-old has reportedly signed a two-year-deal at the club, which could lose defender Ismael Toure

Local football fans praised the signing on social media, saying the experienced player could be a star at his new club

Defender Brian Onyango has reportedly signed a two-year-deal at Stellenbosch FC after leaving PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 30-year-old Kenyan signed for Stellenbosch after the expiration of his contract at Masandawana.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns star has joined Stellenbosch FC. Image: brianmandela16.

Source: Instagram

Onyango's arrival at the club could preview the exit of Ivorian defender Ismael Toure, who has been linked with Kaizer Chiefs and Sekhukhune United.

Stellenbosch FC has signed Brian Onyango

Onyango has joined Stellenbosch, according to the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A Stellenbosch staff member told Briefly News confirmed Onyango's arrival and that the club is still negotiating for Cape Town Spurs winger Ashley Cupido.

The source said:

"The player [Onyango] signed a two-year deal at the club after he fit the bill for the type of player management wants. His experience of continental football is seen as invaluable, especially with the club playing in the CAF Confederations Cup this season."

Fans welcome Onyango to Stellies

Local football fans welcomed Onyango to Stellies on social media, saying the Kenyan has much to offer the Winelands club.

Zarcos applauded the signing:

"Good signing, a good coach will see the good in Onyango."

Thabo Kobane thanks the signing suggests a big change:

"Is that a sign? Toure going out?

Tlou Benedict Tshepo admires Stellies:

"Stellies are on track with what they want to attain, and it doesn't need a lot of money to do so."

Alive Mahlatshana is happy:

"Yes, that's great news."

Samuel Nkhumane backs Onyango:

"You will see him transforming from an average player to a good player. Some players are just not made for big teams, and there's nothing wrong with that."

Steve Barker says Stellenbosch must be prepared

As Briefly News reported, Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker said his side must be prepared for their second-leg preliminary encounter in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Winelands side got the debut campaign in Africa off to a fine start after beating Eswatini's Nsingizini Hotspurs 3-0 on Saturday, 17 August 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News