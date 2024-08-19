Defender Isamel Toure is reportedly forcing a move away from Stellenbosch FC after interest from Kaizer Chiefs and Sekhukhune United

The Ivorian could follow Deano van Rooyen and Iqraam Rayners out of the club ahead of the 2024/2025 season

Local football fans praised Toure on social media and gave suggestions of where the 26-year-old should play next

Ivorian defender Ismael Toure could leave Stellenbosch FC after Sekhukhune United joined the race to sign the 26-year-old defender.

The Stellies defender is reportedly refusing to train at the club as he is forcing a move away from the Winelands side.

Toure, a target for Kaizer Chiefs, could be the latest player to leave Stellenbosh FC after the departure of skipper Deano van Rooyen and striker Iqraam Rayners.

PSL clubs are interested in Ismael Toure

Another PSL club is interested in Toure, according to the tweet below:

According to a Soccer Laduma source, the defender wants to leave, while Stellies has shown an interest in Cape Town Spurs winger Ashley Cupido.

The source said:

"The latest club to have enquired about him is Sekhukhune United. He is the player they see contributing to the CAF Confederation Cup campaign. But everything will depend on his situation with Stellenbosch and how it is handled in the coming days as he is still contracted to the club."

Fans predict Toure's next move

Local football fans praised Toure on social media, suggesting possible destinations for the Ivorian if he leaves Stellenbosch.

Abel Bigjohn says Chiefs is the best place for Toure:

"He must join Chiefs. He can be a good replacement for Patrick Mabedi."

Mega Mind says Chiefs already have options:

"Chiefs already has Inacio Miguel and Msimango in one position.. I don't think Chiefs will still go for Toure."

Nathi Ngqungqushe Msiza Ndamase made another suggestion:

"SuperSport United."

Glenn SoMuzi Hlahlandlela is a fan:

"Good player, this one."

Zuko Kele Sky Zoleka shared their dream:

"This guy is Mamelodi Sundowns material & I once asked coach Rhulani Mokwena to have a look at him! I always wished he had joined Mamelodi Sundowns two seasons ago."

