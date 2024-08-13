With Iqraam Rayners close to joining PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns, Stellenbosch FC has identified Cape Town Spurs winger Ashley Cupido as a replacement

A Briefly News source said the club has made contact with Spurs while they await confirmation of Rayners' exit

Local football fans expressed their admiration for Cupido on social media, while others said Rayners made a mistake by leaving Stellies

After reports of Iqraam Rayners joining Mamelodi Sundowns, Stellenbosch FC has contacted Cape Town Spurs for winger Ashley Cupido.

The Winelands side is not the only admirer of the 23-year-old, though. Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are also interested in the winger.

While Rayners' move to Sundowns has yet to be confirmed, Stellies have reportedly contacted Spurs for R6 million-rated Cupido, a player they previously showed interest in.

Stellenbosch FC wants Ashley Cupido

A Stellies staff member told Briefly News that the club are looking at signing Cupido, while they already boosted their attacking line-up with the arrival of striker Lehlogonolo Mojela.

The source said:

"The club is confident a deal can be made, but many things must be sorted out first, including the future of Iqraam. Before, there was interest in Cupido, so when things are sorted, they were certain he would make the right choice."

Fans praised Cupido

Local football fans praised Cupdio on social media, saying the player is the ideal replacement for Sundowns-bound Rayners.

Abel Ab-Flow says Cupido might be a difficult target:

"CT Spurs' CEO makes it difficult for players to move to bigger teams."

Mbhoni Erasmus says Cupido's price tag is worth it:

"R6m is a reasonable transfer fee for him after his impressive performance."

HHOBKMF says Rayners made a mistake:

"Sundowns will ruin Rayners' career. He'll play less games."

DR TSHEGO ABUTI T-MAN is fan of Cupido:

"Cupido is a good player, and I've been crossing my fingers silently, hoping we would sign him."

Nwali says Cupido will fit in at Stellies:

"He will fit in very well. I wish they take him; I see them winning the league this year."

Cape Town Spurs will not let their players go for cheap

As reported by Briefly News, Cape Town Sours CEO Alexi Efstathiou said the club has charged high transfer fees for its star players because it wants a return on its investment.

After selling defender Rushwin Dortley to Kaizer Chiefs, Efstathiou said the club would not let stars Asanele Velebayi and Ashley Cupido leave without receiving high bids.

