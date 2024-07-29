After selling Rushwin Dortley to Kaizer Chiefs for R6 million, Cape Town Spurs CEO Alexi Efstathiou said the club would not sell their players for a low fee

The relegated PSL club faces an exodus of their star players, such as Ashley Cupido and Asanele Velebayi, who are targets for PSL clubs

Local football fans praised Efstathiou on social media, while others said he should allow players to leave the relegated side

Cape Town Spurs CEO Alexi Efstathiou sold Rushwin Dortley for R6 million. Image: CapeTownSpursFC and KaizerChiefs.

The relegated club Cape Town Spurs will only let their players leave after receiving a considerable transfer fee, said CEO Alexi Efstathiou.

The Spurs boss said the club will seek a return on their investment after selling Rushwin Dortley to Kaizer Chiefs for R6 million.

Alexi Efstathiou said they will not sell players for cheap

Spurs will only sell their players for high fees, according to the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma, Efstathiou said the club invests a lot of money in player development, while Chiefs have shown interest in another Spurs player, Asanele Velebayi.

Efstathiou said:

“We are unapologetic in saying that we will not allow our players to leave for nothing. So many resources go into developing a player, and we do all that out of our pockets without assistance from SAFA or anyone else.”

Spurs striker Ashely Cupido is another player PSL clubs have targeted, and the club is hoping coach Ernst Middendorp can guide them back to the top league.

Local fans praise Efstathiou

Local football fans praised the Spurs boss on social media for his business acumen, while others said the club should allow their star players to leave.

Lesala Moeketsi says Spurs should let players go:

“Alexi, my man. South Africa is a free country.”

Yambesa Landu applauded Efstathiou:

“Thanks very much, sir.”

Emzet Zulu said local players are cheap:

“No local player is worth R40m.”

Madoda Eric Cele said Spurs would sell their players:

“Money talks.”

Mntunģwæ Mbongiseni praised the Spurs boss:

“Dankie, sir.”

Orlando Pirates target a Cape Town Spurs star

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates have shown an interest in Cape Town Spurs striker Ashely Cupido.

The striker has been a target for Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, while his former teammate Rushwin Dortley has joined Amakhosi.

