Cape Town Spurs winger Asanele Velebayi has attracted interest from Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs

Amakhosi legend Doctor Khumalo has backed the possible signing as he believes the 21-year-old will fit in well at Naturena

Local football fans praised Velebayi on social media, while others said Chiefs must stop signing players from relegated clubs

Doctor Khumalo backs Kaizer Chiefs' interest in Asanele Velebayi. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images and asa_vb_velebayi17/Instagram.

Legendary Mzansi midfielder Doctor Khumalo said Cape Town Spurs winger Asanele Velebayi will be a great addition to Kaizer Chiefs.

The 21-year-old has attracted interest from Chiefs, who already secured the signature of Velebayi's former Spurs teammate Rushwin Dortley.

Doctor Khumalo backs Asanele Velebayi

Khumalo wants Velebayi at Chiefs, according to the tweet below:

According to Goal.com, Khumalo said Velebayi fits in well with Chiefs' plan to work with talented young players, while they have edged closer to signing Oswin Appollis from Polokwane City.

Khumalo said:

"Yes, it would be a good signing by Kaizer Chiefs. I have watched him play in the recent Cosafa Cup and some games for Cape Town Spurs. The information I have is that the new technical team really wants to work with youth. Probably, that's the reason why they opted for him."

Fans want Velebayi

Local football fans said on social media that Velebayi would be a good signing for Chiefs, while some questioned why Amakhosi is doing business with a club that was relegated from the PSL.

Daniel Mthabela says Chiefs are aiming low:

"Signing players from a relegated team."

Aphelele Romeo Magqawana rates Velebayi:

"He's a very good player this one."

Mashudula Umalume KA Nombani wants more signings:

"They will sign him, Appolis and Mokwana, please."

Buda Pest wants Velebayi:

"Let him come."

John Lekgabe says Chiefs should not sign players from Spurs:

"Chiefs will be crushed for signing all these players from Spurs."

