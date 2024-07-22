Polokwane City star Oswin Appollis is reportedly edging closer to joining Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs

The 22-year-old has been a target for top PSL clubs after impressing for the Limpopo side last season

Fans welcomed Appollis to Chiefs as they believe the Bafana Bafana player is the type of payer Amakhosi needs

Kaizer Chiefs could seal the deal for Oswin Appollis. Image: Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana star Oswin Appollis has reportedly agreed terms to join PSL giants Kaizer Chiefs from Polokwane City.

The 22-year-old star has been linked with Chiefs since impressing Mzansi last season and has been identified as a target for new coach Nasreddine Nabi.

Oswin Appollis is close to joining Kaizer Chiefs

Appollis has agreed terms with Chiefs, according to the tweet below:

According to a Soccer Laduma source, Appollis could soon join former Cape Town Spurs defender Rushwin Dortley as a new signing at Amakhosi.

The source said:

"It is understood that the player is definitely interested in making the move to Gauteng from Limpopo to take his football to the next level."

Securing Appollis' signature could prove to be a major signing for Amakhosi as the player has previously attracted interest from PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns and overseas clubs.

Fans want Appollis at Chiefs

Amakhosi supporters have already welcomed Appollis to Chiefs on social media, as they feel the Bafana Bafana star is the type of player who belongs at Naturena.

Skhekzin King applauds the signing:

"Good signing."

Trump Keatholetswe hopes for the best:

"Let's hope it's the truth."

Ayanda Mbuli wants Appollis:

"I hope it's true because we need someone like him in our team."

Thimothy Nechiongolwe is being patient:

"Will wait until the official announcement."

Freddy Makambeni welcomed Appollis to Chiefs:

"Welcome to the Glamour Boys."

