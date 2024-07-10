Stellenbosch FC star Jayden Adams has attracted interest from PSL giants Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs

A Briefly News source said Stellenbosch are keen to keep their star 23-year-old midfielder at the club

Local football fans weighed in on social media to predict where Adams will end up next season, while some criticised the player

Midfielder Jayden Adams is a wanted man after Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs showed interest in the Stellenbosch FC star.

The 23-year-old Stellies star is one of the top targets for PSL clubs this season, which has led the Winelands side to slap a R40 million price tag on the player.

Jayden Adams is a wanted man

Adams is a target for PSL clubs, according to the tweet below:

A Stellies staff member told Briefly News they are keen to keep their star players at the club, while previously, coach Steve Barker said they would only consider an overseas bid for Adams.

The source said:

"Jayden is a Stellnbosch FC player, and the club is committed to keeping its core members. Next season, the club has high ambitions, and they will also be involved in a CAF competition, so a quality squad is integral to their success. As far as the club is concerned, he will stay, but of course, anything can happen in football."

Fans predict Adams' destination

Local football fans took to social media to guess where Adams would end up next season, while some fans feel the player does not possess the qualities to earn a big-money move.

AN Benjanin wants another target for Chiefs:

"Chiefs should forget about Adams and go for Rayners."

Gomotsang Mpepele wants other positions to be filled:

"I think Chiefs don't need Adams. Yes, he is a good player, but there are players who can raise their hands this season. Chiefs must get someone who can supply our strikers. Get another left back and a striker."

Collen Ndwammbe says Sundowns will get Adams:

"There's a gentleman's agreement between Sundowns and player agents, so I think Sundowns will get the player."

Jakes Motshegise mentioned another interested team:

"Pirates will sign him."

Noah Mashingaidze does not rate Adams:

"That one is useless."

