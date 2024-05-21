Jayden Adams is a target for PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns after impressing for Stellenbosch FC this season

The Winelands club want to keep the talented midfielder and has placed an R40 million price tag on the 23-year-old

Local football fans say Stellies must fight to keep the Bafana star at the club instead of selling the player to Sundowns

Stellenbosch FC want to keep star midfielder Jayden Adams. Image: jaydenadams_23

Source: Instagram

Steve Barker, the coach of Stellenbosch FC, has slapped an R40 million price tag on Jayden Adams to keep him away from PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 23-year-old has been one of Stellies' standout stars this season, catching the eye of Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena.

Stellenbosch FC want to keep Jayden Adams

Stellies have placed a R40 million price tag on Jayden Adams, according to the tweet below:

A Briefly News source said Stellies want to keep their star players, such as Adams, who was selected in Hugo Broos' Broos' Bafana squad.

The source said:

"Stellenbosch FC has no interest in cashing out on its players, and Jayden is one of those players. The club is looking to qualify for the CAF Champions League and does not need any distractions. They hope the price will keep Sundowns and other clubs away."

Fans back Stellies to keep Adams

Local football fans say Stellies is the best place for Adams as the star could find himself sitting on the bench at the PSL champions, who boast a talented squad of players.

Mbuti Mdluli says the price tag does not matter:

"As long they put a price on him. Anything is possible."

David Shonhiwa says Adams can use Sundowns:

"Only Sundowns make him go to Europe."

King Jacko says Sundowns have options:

"I think Mabena is the future."

Lucky Lucky backs Barker:

"Yes, Mamelodi Sundowns must be prevented from signing star players from different clubs in South Africa."

Lucas Laebo Domingos is a fan of Barker:

"This is a smart coach. He noted that Sundown will dump his player on the bench."

Stellenbosch FC want CAF Champions League spot

Briefly News reported that Stellenbosch FC is keen to secure their place in the CAF Champions League as they believe it will help improve the squad.

The Winelands side has a one-point lead over second place and has one game left to secure the position and a place in the Champions League.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News