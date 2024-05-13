Despite a 2-0 defeat to Moroka Swallows on Saturday, 11 May 2024, Stellenbosch FC earned a CAF spot for next season

The Winelands side has two matches left to qualify for the CAF Champions League as they currently hold a one-point lead in the race for the second spot in the PSL

Stellies fans are proud of their side and have backed Steve Barker to deliver the Maroons to next season's Champions League

Stellenbosch FC will play in Africa next season. Image: Stellenbosch FC

Source: Facebook

Stellenbosch FC will play in Africa next season despite their 2-0 PSL loss 2-0 to Moroka Swallows on Saturday, 11 May 2024.

With a top-three finish secured, Stellenbosch has two matches left to secure second place and qualify for the CAF Champions League.

Stellenbosch FC wants CAF Champions League football

Stellies took to their Twitter (X) page to celebrate securing a CAF spot:

A Briefly News source said the Stellies players are disappointed to have ended their unbeaten streak against Swallows while securing Champions League football is their primary goal.

"Losing to Swallows hit the boys a bit, but two games are left now to get into the Champions League. There are two games left [one against champions Mamelodi Sundowns], and they need to buckle down to finish second because playing in the Champions League will make this side even better."

If Stellenbosch fails to finish second, they will play in the CAF Confederation Cup by finishing third.

Stellies fans are proud of the team

Confident Stellies fans took to social media to back their side to qualify for the Champions League after their record-breaking PSL campaign.

Wade Bennett is an admirer:

"Champions League, papa. Making history."

Samkelo Kanayo congratulates Stellies:

"Well done, coach Steve and the team."

ELprof Makatise hopes for the best:

"All the best, team. Make sure you don't release your main players."

Tiisetso Marks backs coach Barker:

"With Mr Barker, I believe we can battle in Africa."

Joseph Burns is a proud fan:

"Super proud of my local team, Stellenbosch FC."

Stellenbosch FC players aim for Bafana call-up

As reported by Briefly News, Stellenbosch FC players are aiming to impress Bafana coach Hugo Broos and earn a call-up to the national side.

Striker Iqraam Rayners and midfielder Jayden Adams recently played for Bafana and Stellies coach Steve Barker has backed more players to follow in their footsteps.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News