RnB South African fans are in for a treat as the American singer Tank will be in Mzansi this coming August

It was officially announced that the US star will be performing at Lerato Kganyango and her hubby Thami Ndlala's mall grand opening in Pretoria

Publicist Priscilla Malinga, on behalf of Ndlala Mall, shared with Briefly News what netizens should expect from the grand opening

American singer Tank is set to perform in South Africa. Image: Bruce Glikas and Prince Williams/WireImage via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South African RnB lovers are in for a treat as Lerato Kganyago and her husband, Thami Ndlala, are bringing renowned singer and actor Tank this coming August.

According to TshisaLIVE, the power couple known for their extravagant Valentine's Day gifts has officially announced that their long-anticipated Ndlala Mall will open its doors on Saturday, 2 August 2025.

This announcement came months after LKG faced backlash over the purchase of Sterland Mall in Sunnyside, Pretoria. It was also mentioned that South African singer and songwriter Zonke Dikana will grace the stage and support the RnB artist, among other artists.

Publicist Priscilla Malinga, on behalf of Ndlala Mall, shared with Briefly News what netizens should expect at the grand opening.

She said:

"The grand launch will be hosted at the state-of-the-art NDLALA ARENA, a 550-seat tiered venue located within the mall precinct. The two-day celebration will feature exclusive performances by international, national, and local artists, promising an unforgettable experience for all guests."

Singer Zonke will also sing alongside Tank. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Lerato Kganyago proves she is a hotel owner

Meanwhile, they announced their lineup for the grand opening of their mall. In 2022, LKG excitedly shared that her hubby had bought a boutique hotel in Johannesburg. She also received backlash from netizens who alleged that she was lying about being a hotel owner.

The media personality took to Instagram and clarified that she was more than just the face of Hotel 12 on Hillel Villa. She issued a statement correcting the misinformation.

"We can confirm Ms Kganyago is the owner of AMOUR Restaurant as well as part owner of the 12 On Hillel property. We dispel all information resorted otherwise as false and malicious, and we have already taken legal action against City Press," she said.

What you need to know about Thami Ndlala

Thami Ndlala is the CEO of Ndlala Mall, located in Arcadia, South Africa. He is a self-made billionaire entrepreneur who leveraged early independence and education to build a multifaceted business empire.

In addition to his role at Ndlala Mall, Lerato Kganyago's husband is also the founder and CEO of Ndlalayesizwe Real Estate, a premier international real estate company based in South Africa, with additional offices in London and the USA.

Lerato Kganyago talks about her breast reduction surgery

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African media personality Lerato Kganyago recently opened up about getting breast reduction surgery done.

According to TshisaLIVE, the Metro FM host excitedly shared how her experience was and how seamless and less painful than expected it was. Kganyago also shared that she underwent the surgery to alleviate her back and neck pain, which was caused by her large breasts.

