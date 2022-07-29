Lerato Kganyago is fed up with the rumours about her wealth, particularly the one about her hotel's ownership

She took to Instagram to issue a statement that effectively silenced all of the trolls who went after her when City Press claimed she was not the owner of Hotel 12 on Hillel Villa

Fans reacted to the news by saying she didn't need to explain herself to strangers who have no knowledge of her personal life

Lerato Kganyago's name has resurfaced in the news, and she's having the last laugh after being trolled in recent weeks.

Lerato Kganyago has provided documents stating she is indeed the owner of Hotel 12 on Hillel Villa. Image: @leratokganyago

The media personality took to Instagram to clarify that she is more than just the face of Hotel 12 on Hillel Villa. She issued a statement correcting the misinformation, saying:

“We can confirm Ms Kganyago is owner of AMOUR Restaurant as well as part owner of 12 On Hillel property. We dispel all information resorted otherwise as false and malicious, and we have already taken legal action against City Press,” read the statement.

Lerato posted the following on Instagram:

The talented DJ made headlines when City Press revealed that she does not own the hotel gifted to her by her husband, Thami Ndlela.

Kganyago has disabled her Instagram comments feature, but controversial Twitter blogger Musa Khawula reposted the statement. Fans have flooded his comments section with their reactions to the statement.

@CourageRKhomola said

"It's really sad that she had to prove that she's the owner. We as black people we have no respect for each other, we look down on each other, we question each other's winnings..."

@Jabulee4 wrote:

"Wait, where is the proof of ownership of the actual hotel? And not restaurant. City Press reported on the hotel not restaurant."

@MaabuleM shared:

"We've been telling you. Now that she has proven you wrong then you'll come back with something and caption it 'Bonang lite'."

@Khumology commented:

"Our celebrities are weak! Imagine abo Beyoncé and JayZ proving things to abo Perez Hilton/ Gossip pages and blogs "

@SihleNgema16 also said:

"There were no prove that LKG doesn't own those properties but her own black people bullied her even celebrated.this shows how black people hate each other,when is positivity it get mocked and questioned but when is negativity it get celebrated and believed that is true regardless"

@dube_nonhlanhla added:

"She Is An Underdog, Moving Silently And Making Boss Moves. I Stan ❤️"

Lerato Kganyago continues to win despite social media and industry trolls’ shade thrown at her

Briefly News previously reported that Lerato Kganyago has recently been in the news for all the wrong reasons. The majority of them are not her fault. However, her bad press has not dimmed her star.

Lerato was recently accused of not being the owner of her lavish hotel, 12 on Hillel Villa and Spa in Northcliff, Johannesburg. According to ZAlebs, the media personality fooled everyone when she claimed she received the luxurious hotel from her husband Thami Ndlala on Valentine's Day.

The DJ was also in the news during the Durban July weekend. She was at odds with controversial blogger Musa Khawula on Twitter. This is after Khawula referred to her as 'Bonang lite.' This means she is a direct copy of the television and radio personality Bonang.

