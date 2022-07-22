Lerato Kganyago recently hasn't disappeared from the news for bad reasons, many of which are not her own doing

The media personality was accused of lying about her hotel ownership and got into an argument with Twitter blogger Musa Khawula

Despite this, Kganyago has been achieving her goals, as evidenced by the nomination for Basadi in Music she received

Lerato Kganyago has recently been in the news for all the wrong reasons. The majority of them are not her fault. However, her bad press has not dimmed her star.

Lerato Kganyago continues to rise above all odds. Image: @leratokganyago

Source: Instagram

Lerato was recently accused of not being the owner of her lavish hotel, 12 on Hillel Villa and Spa in Northcliff, Johannesburg. According to ZAlebs, the media personality fooled everyone when she claimed she received the luxurious hotel from her husband Thami Ndlala on Valentine's Day. Kganyago was not about to let this go without a response.

"A re no leboga free PR (Thank you for the free publicity)," she said subtly.

The DJ was also in the news during the Durban July weekend. She was at odds with controversial blogger Musa Khawula on Twitter. This is after Khawula referred to her as 'Bonang lite.' This means she is a direct copy of the television and radio personality Bonang.

Lerato did not take this lightly and reprimanded Musa, who also did not back down. This is not the first time Leratp has been compared to Bonang. Celebs in the industry have also compared her to Bonang. Fortunately, other celebrities, such as Boity, do not tolerate bullying. Netizens praised Boity Thulo for standing up for Lerato, who was ripped to shreds by other media celebrities despite not being present.

Kganyago continues to rise despite all odds. She has received nominations for Basadi in Music awards 2022.

