Award-winning television and media personality Lerato Kganyago is celebrating her 40th birthday

The beautiful star has been gracing our screens for many years and has been showing us how to live 'soft' via her consistent Instagram posts

Lerato has made a name for always going an extra mile by celebrating big days in her life, she is the undefeated queen of Valentine's Day, and Mzansi awaits eagerly to see how she will celebrate the big 40

Can you believe Lerato Kganyago is 40 years old? The star must be ageing backwards because she doesn't look a day over 30.

Lerato Kganyago is celebrating another trip around the sun. Image: @leratokganyago.

Source: Instagram

Lerato has been lauded by her followers for consistently showing them how to live a luxurious life. Peeps have always been glued to their phones, waiting for the content they signed up for from their fav.

As the star celebrates another trip around the sun, Briefly News complied five pictures where the celebrity showed off her lush lifestyle.

Travelling in style

Any follower of Learato Kganyago will attest to the fact that the Metro FM presenter loves to Travel in style. The star who is always on the road loves to travel in private jets. And, of course, she travels with matching Louis Vuitton or Christian Dior travelling bags.

Fancy Cars

The Metro FM DJ loves to cruise in high-end whips. The star went viral when she was spotted driving an expensive vehicle in Camps Bay Cape Town. She also caused a stir when she revealed that she had gifted herself a lux Mercedes Benz because she works hard.

A hotel for Valentine's Day

It is common knowledge that Lerato Kganyago is the uncontested queen of Valentine's Day gifts. Every year peeps flock to her Instagram page to get a glimpse of the presents she gets from her husband. This year, she revealed that she was gifted a hotel for Valentine's Day.

Designer bags and clothes

A scroll through the media personality's timeline will show that she has a love for designer bags, shoes and clothes. She even has some personalised pieces that have left her followers salivating.

Travelling the world

Kganyago is a girl who has it all. The stunner has posted pictures travelling the world, enjoying some of the most notable wonders, from the pyramids of Giza to the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

