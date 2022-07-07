Lerato Kganyago has shut down social media trolls after being nominated in three categories at this year's Basadi in Music Awards

This comes after entertainment blogger Musa Khawula compared her to Bonang Matheba and dubbed her "Bonang lite"

According to news outlets, these comments about Kganyago occur not only on Twitter but also in celebrity circles

Media personality Lerato Kganyago has been collecting achievements amid social media trolls in the past few days.

Lerato Kganyago has been nominated in 3 categories at the Basadi in Music Awards. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

The radio and TV star, who is also a DJ, has been recognised by the Basadi in Music Awards.

According to Zalebs, Kganyago has been nominated in three categories at this year's ceremony. She is vying for the DJ of the Year Award alongside DBN Gogo, DJ Zinhle, Lamiez, and Lesego M.

Kganyago has also been nominated for Entertainment Radio Presenter of the Year, competing against Lebo Jojo Mokoena, Jabulile Vilakazi, Minenhle Masondo, and Anele Mdoda.

The organisers of the ceremony have also recognised Lerato's entrepreneurial skills by nominating her for the Mosadi in Business Achievement Award. DJ Zinhle and Dineo Ranaka have been announced as her competitors for the award.

These nominations come after entertainment blogger Musa Khawula reduced her career to a Bonang copycat.

Musa Khawula took to Twitter this past weekend to dub Lerato 'Bonang lite,' and when she reprimanded him, he refused to drop the name.

According to Zalebs, Kganyago has always been cast in the shadow of Bonang, with fans and other celebrities pitting the two ladies against each other.

Ntsiki Mazwai defends Lerato Kganyago from controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula

Briefly News previously reported that Ntsiki Mazwai has come out to defend Lerato Kgayango from trolls on Twitter.

These statements were made while Khawula was reporting on the Durban July 2022 event that occurred this past weekend, in which the blogger refused to retract the statement he made about Lerato after she reprimanded him.

Mazwai took to Twitter to defend Lerato, claiming that the two media personalities should never be compared because Bonang only has presenting jobs and no other talent.

