The DStv International Food and Music Festival has been announced to return after being cancelled since the pandemic began, and Nigerian and American music lovers will be excited to learn that Burna Boy and R&B legend Babyface are headlining the event.

Burna Boy and R&B legend Babyface have been announced as the headliners of the DStv International Food and Music Festival. Image: Michael Kovac/WireImage and David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to the festival's director, Nokuthula Monaheng, the scale of this year's festival is larger than in previous years.

“The festival will be bigger and better than ever before, with amazing culinary and musical talent touching down in Mzansi over the Heritage Day weekend for the greatest festival in Africa."

The event, which will be hosted by poet Lebo Mashile, will take place at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit on 24 and 25 September. This falls on the weekend of Heritage Day.

Burna Boy is expected to perform on the 24th alongside Kwaito legends Mdu Masilela, Kabelo Mabalane, Thebe, Arthur Mafokate, Trompies, and Dino Bravo, as well as Stereo MCs. Baby Face will rock the stage on the 25th.

As reported by SowetanLIVE, a special tribute to late legendary musician Miriam Makeba has also been announced for the 25th, with Simphiwe Dana, Zenzi Makeba-Lee, and Msaki paying tribute to Makeba, who would have celebrated her 90th birthday this year.

On the scheduled Saturday, Major League DJz will be performing on the main stage along with G-Force, Lerato Kganyago, Lamiez Holworthy, DJ Zinhle and Soul Sista Zane.

Meanwhile, Oskido, Vinny, Christos, DJ Ganyani and DJ Fresh were announced as the lineup for Sunday to keep the party going with music for the crowd.

Fans of the festival have expressed enthusiasm for the event's return on social media.

@Mots_McStuffins said:

"I HAVE TO go to the DStv Delicious Festival for Burna Boy."

@its_fatouma wrote:

"Need to find people that I can go with to the DStv festival ASAP."

@anelengc_ also said:

"Ah DStv delicious festival tickets secured. What a lovely email."

@MsGugstar added:

"Babyface is at the DStv Delicious Festival...!"

