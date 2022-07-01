Popular South African actor and activist Thami Kotlolo, popularly known as Dish, is set to make a major come back to the small screen

Dish rose to prominence for featuring in movies such as Backstage and Mr Bones alongside legendary comedian Leon Schuster

The star took to his Instagram page to announce that he will be joining Anton Jeftha and Lerato Mvelase in the upcoming Netflix series Justice Served

Thami "Dish" Kotlolo is returning to the spotlight after bagging a major gig. The former child star, who is famous for his role in the award-winning Leon Schuster comedy Mr Bones, announced his much-awaited return in an Instagram post.

Popular actor Thami “Dish” Kotlolo recently took to Instagram to celebrate his new role in the upcoming Netflix series 'Justice Served'. Image: @thamidish

Source: Instagram

Kotlolo revealed in a social media post that he is joining the cast of the new Netflix series Justice Served and he can't wait.

Taking to his Instagram page, the famous activist shared the trailer of the Mzansi movie and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity. He wrote:

“I’m so excited about the new series #JusticeServed coming on July29 2022. @netflixsa I literally can’t wait. It’s gonna be a good one.”

According to TimesLIVE, Thami Dish joins the likes of Lerato Mvelase, Aton Jeftha, Pallance Dladla, Motshabi Tyelele and many others on the Netflix series. Per the publication, Anton Jeftha also took to his Instagram page to share a movie snippet.

